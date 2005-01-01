Taiyou Nomachi

Company Introduction

Mr D.I.Y. (OTC:MDIYF) is a Malaysian business primarily focused on home improvement products. Featuring hardware, household goods, electrical, car accessories, games and gifts, computer and handphone accessories among others, the company prides itself on being a low-cost one stop shop for day-to-day essentials.

The $3.5B Malaysian home improvement specialist also operates an e-commerce business to market and distribute its products. Featuring over 900 stores with each covering roughly 10,000 square feet of retail space, the company prides itself on lowest prices always, a wide product range, and convenient shopping locations.

It has been a rag-to-riches story for Tan Yu Yeh and Yu Wei, the Malaysian entrepreneurs behinds the country’s biggest home improvement business. They have created a globally recognized retail brand and became self-made millionaires in the process.

Tan originally worked as an engineer with Komag then a stockbroker before throwing it all in to set up his own home hardware venture. They have done well. Mr D.I.Y., the colorfully branded home improvement store founded in 2005, now employs 15,000 staff and has sales topping $900M. Tan & Yu are now among Malaysia’s wealthiest families, with a total net worth of $2.4B.

The company’s vision is to become the largest home improvement retailer in Malaysia and Brunei, implying any investment is a targeted wager on the health of the Malaysian economy. Presently, the company holds 38% market share of the Malaysian home retail market with ambitious projects to continue to grow the business accordingly.

We at ZMK capital have a bullish long-term (+5 years) outlook on Mr. D.I.Y. Despite a dampening of business sentiment, matched with a decline in Malaysian GDP and a comparably high valuation for the Malaysian home retailer (27x), we believe the company’s relentless focus on thrift, coupled with a low-cost Asia centric supply chain, and natural barriers to entry in the Malaysian domestic home improvement market puts the firm in good stead to continue progressing the business.

Since flotation, the company’s stock price has come under pressure. Since late last year, it has given up -19%.

Key Markets

A decline in foot traffic spurred by the SARS-Cov2 pandemic helped Mr D.I.Y. refocus on opening standalone stores. Over the past few years, numbers of standalone stores have increased noticeably (+45% FY2020 & +49% in FY2021) with a corresponding decline in mall based venues.

This strategic decision provides the advantage of lower operating costs at the expense of lower foot traffic. Given the brand has now built significant renown in Malaysia risk associate with customer fall-off rates is somewhat mitigated.

The Household and furnishing category is Mr D.I.Y.’s main revenue generator. In FY 2021, householding and furnishing dominated the marketing mix with 39% of sales, followed by others +25%, hardware +18%, electrical +11% and stationery and sports +6%. Only stationery & sports failed to grow bigger revenues on a year over year basis. 70% of the firms sales are imports from low cost countries such as China so the company remains specifically exposed to weakness in the Malaysian Ringgit or resilience in the Chinese Renminbi.

Mr D.I.Y.’s target audience are thrift shoppers looking for best-prices and variety at a convenient location. That implies that despite the discretionary nature of some of the company’s product lines, the Malaysian retailer remains relatively well hedged against a widespread economic decline given their aggressive low-cost price strategy.

The store network is made up of nearly 1000 hardware retail outlets with most of them in the central (Kuala Lumpur) and Southern (Johor Bahru) parts of Malaysia.

Financials

Mr D.I.Y.’s financials have gone from strength to strength. In 2016, the company had recorded sales of US $184M. For FY2022, that number was US $900M, propelled by double digit sales growth during that time. Gross profit margins are high given the company’s aggressive China focused Asia-centric procurement strategy – over the past 7 years, gross margins have been more than 40% and show little signs of abating.

FY2022 EBITDA tipped in at US $178M with the company consistently posting 20% EBITDA margins for the past several years. Currently Mr D.I.Y. has a market capitalization of US $3.79B, down considerably from post-pandemic highs of $5.6B.

Valuations remain lofty for the firm at 27x being one of the main sticking points to a strong buy rating at ZMK Capital. Debt has been prudently managed at circa US $370M predominantly dedicated to store openings and a continued growth strategy. $30M of cash is immediately on tap and operating cash flows more than cover any near-term liquidity requirements. Mr D.I.Y. posted US $107M in net income FY2022.

A sizable increase in receivables US +$31M (FY 2022) v US $2M a year earlier requires further investor scrutiny. Mr D.I.Y. has US $279M in retained earnings and total debt of US $372M. Positive cash flow from operation (US $97.7M) has been driven by a reduction in inventories and the company continues to allocate capital prudently – in FY 2022 US $45M was dedicated to capital expenditure.

Mr D.I.Y. has a policy of acquiring leverage to fuel growth then roll it over via several available lines of liquidity. US $46.5M in dividends were paid in FY 2022 representing a 1.47% yield on a pay-out ratio of 43.18%. In summary, the company remains highly profitable, posting solid return on assets (+14%), return on equity (+36%), and return on total capital (+16%).

Margins remain resilient and provide the low-cost retailer to front any outside competitive front should new entrants move in on the Malaysian home improvement market. The company tends to collect cash immediately, pay vendors on differed terms but sits on a large amount of inventory meaning cash conversion cycles remain high at 140 days.

Risk

One of the biggest risks surrounding an investment in Mr D.I.Y. is country specific. The organization solely has operations in Malaysia and Brunei with little ambition of moving out of its retail comfort zone.

Its low cost strategy shelters it somewhat from macro-economic volatility and a dampening of consumer sentiment yet its predominantly import focused supply chain means global FX movements, and particularly a weakening of the Malaysian Ringgit, could have a meaningful impact of cost of goods sold.

The company holds significant inventories (US $250M) which can be exposed to write-downs and readjustments that have a direct impact on both the balance sheet and income statement.

Finally, the company trades at 27x in an emerging market during a period of grim economic outlook. The supply chain is heavily China focused which exposes Mr D.I.Y. to significant risk should geo-political volatility spike.

Key Takeaways

Mr D.I.Y. is a celebrated Malaysian retail brand built by 2 budding Chinese Malaysian entrepreneurs almost 20 years ago. It’s no frill approach to providing lowest prices every time over a large product line up to thrift seeking Malaysian consumers has helped it build a US $3.5B retailing empire touting sales of $900M.

Upward movements for the stock are likely to continue with the only standalone negative feature on the term sheet is the 27x forward earnings which is extremely lofty for an emerging market economy. Suitable only for long term holders happy to take on Malaysian country risk.

