OXY Is Still Not A Buy Here

OXY 1Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is currently trading at an NTM P/E of 9.58x, higher against its 1Y P/E mean of 7.67x. Based on its projected FY2024 EPS of $5.65, we are looking at a price target of $54.12, suggesting a notable premium embedded in its current stock prices.

Normalization In Crude Oil & Natural Gas Spot Prices

Trading View

OXY had historically mirrored the WTI crude oil spot prices. However, we had been observing a notable disconnect since March 2022. Unsurprisingly, that was also when Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) disclosed a $5B stake in the company, one that grew to $12.2B at the time of writing.

While the Ukraine war contributed to the volatile crude oil prices, the gap further widened over the past year, attributed to the normalization in crude oil and natural gas prices by -34.7% and -73.2% since the hyper-pandemic heights.

Despite the moderation in OXY's stock prices by -18.1% since the peaks in August & November 2022, it still appears overvalued in our opinion, especially compared to its peers such as Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) as seen in the chart above.

OXY, CVX, XOM 1Y EV/Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

This premium is also observed in OXY's EV/NTM Revenue of 2.71x, against CVX at 1.48x and XOM at 1.16x, in contrast with the former's projected top-line deceleration of -10.6% through FY2024, against CVX at -9.1% and XOM at -7%.

Furthermore, the company also chooses to prioritize share repurchases, as highlighted by Vicki Hollub, CEO of OXY:

There won’t be significant growth from us because there’s still a lot more value to be gained for us by continuing to focus on delivering value to shareholders through share repurchases. A big focus for us in 2023 is repurchasing our common and potentially the preferred. (Bloomberg)

The decision may have alarmed investors, due to the declines in the top and bottom line in the short-term, as spot prices normalize. However, we are a little more optimistic about its focus on shareholders' return.

OXY had retired 27.8M of shares over the past three quarters, from 1,018.3M shares to 990.5M by the latest quarter, while announcing a new $3B share buyback authorization. Assuming a similar cadence, we may see the company repurchase another 48.97M of shares in FY2023, based on its current stock prices.

Part of these efforts might also be attributed to the notable increase in OXY's cash-settled Restricted Stock Units [RSU] by +4975% YoY to $203M and the stock-settled RSUs by +128.5% YoY to $160M, amongst other compensations. On top of the share buybacks, the company has also proven highly competent in reducing its immense pandemic debts by -59.35%, from $48.39B in FQ3'19 to $19.67B by FQ4'22.

As a result, we reckon the continued focus on share buybacks may allow its dividends per share to grow moderately, despite the potential decline in its top and bottom line growth by -17.3% and -34.1% in FY2023, based on the consensus estimates. Hence, this might also explain the notable increase in OXY's quarterly dividends per share by +38.5% to $0.18 from FQ1'23 onwards.

On one hand, the same focus on shareholder returns have been observed with fellow oil producers in the US, such as CVX, which guided in-line annual capital expenditure between $13B and $15B through 2027. This was against the tremendous doubling of its annual share repurchase programs to $20B, with $75B already authorized in the recent earnings call.

On the other hand, XOM had opted to increase its planned capital expenditure to between $23B and $25B in the upcoming fiscal year, by a significant sum of up to +35.8% YoY from FY2022 levels of $18.4B. Particularly, the company aimed to further expand its production output aggressively through 2027, arguably helping trigger a notable optimism in its stock price thus far.

However, we must also highlight that XOM's counter-cyclical move was not common, with Russia and the OPEC+ opting to cut productions to put a floor on the normalizing crude oil prices at the $80s, instead of the 2019 average of $60s.

Particularly, OXY's FY2023 guidance in capital spending of between $5.4B (+22.7% YoY) and $6.2B (+40.9% YoY) range, comprised a +15% YoY inflationary impact on its domestic oil/gas production costs and up to $600M (+50% YoY) investment in low carbon businesses. We must also highlight that the company's gross margins had already declined by -4.6 percentage points YoY in FY2022 to 41.1%, attributed to the inflation.

Therefore, it made sense that the company had opted to focus on its balance sheet improvement, while maintaining its production outputs of 1.18M boe/day in FY2023, compared to FY2022 average of 1.15M boe/day.

On the other hand, it appears that the OXY stock may potentially recover from these levels, due to the projected crude oil prices of up to $100s from H2'23 onwards, attributed to China's soaring consumption over the past few months despite the latter's growing reliance on Russian oil. This may have triggered market analysts' optimistic Free Cash Flow [FCF] projection of $9.14B in FY2023 and $7.53B in FY2024, against FY2019 levels of $1B.

On top of FQ1'23's raised dividend numbers, we believe we may also see the company retire debt moderately over the next two years, potentially resulting in net debts of $15.5B by FY2023 and $12.5B by FY2024, against FY2022 levels of $18.13B. We are also assuming that the board authorizes another $3B of share repurchases in 2024 as well.

OXY 2Y Stock Price

Trading View

The company's competence thus far is proof why OXY continues to be well supported at these premium levels, bouncing off its February 2023 bottoms. The stock is also trading below its 50-day moving averages, suggesting the opportunity for those looking to add or dollar cost average.

Nonetheless, due to the potential volatility in the intermediate term, we prefer to continue rating the OXY stock as a Hold here. This is especially since market analysts expect the Fed to raise terminal interest rates to 6% by September 2023, potentially countering some of China's tailwinds.

We must also highlight the cyclical nature of the oil/gas stocks, significantly destabilized by the ongoing Ukraine war, Russian oil price cap, and OPEC+ production cut, amongst others.

Combined with the slight premium compared to its peers, anyone adding OXY at current levels must be willing to weather moderate volatility for the foreseeable future, with the macroeconomic outlook remaining uncertain through 2024.