Bank Insider Buys Were Up March 8-10: Watch Insiders This Week (3/13)

Mar. 13, 2023
Summary

  • Last week bank stock prices plummeted ~15%. The big drop prompted me to write two grim articles.
  • While dark clouds are on the bank horizon, a silver lining may be developing. Or maybe I am just looking for good cheer.
  • For the first time since September 2020, 40 bank insiders bought their banks' shares on Wednesday to Friday of last week. Ten buys $100,000+. And there were hardly any sales.
  • Here is a run-down of the banks showing insider buys March 8-10 as well as my headline thoughts on four of the banks of special interest to me.
  • I will be closely monitoring bank insider activity this week and will report back to Seeking Alpha readers on what I find.

Background

Having written two grim articles this past Saturday, I need some good news.

Maybe I have some. Or maybe I am just looking for silver linings around dark clouds.

I pay close attention to

Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FFIN, AROW, CFR, SIVB, SYBT, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

