ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2023 1:00 PM ETADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF), ADEN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.27K Followers

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCPK:HDIUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Tharp - IR

Robert Brown - President & CEO

Faiz Karmally - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADENTRA's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Monday, March 13, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ian Tharp, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ian Tharp

Thanks, Michelle, and good morning to everyone on the line as we discuss ADENTRA's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022. My name is Ian Tharp, Investor Relations for ADENTRA, and joining me on the call today are Rob Brown, ADENTRA's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Faiz Karmally, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

ADENTRA's Q4 and year end 2022 earnings release, financial statements, MD&A, and other disclosures are available on the Investors section of ADENTRA's website at www.adentragroup.com. These statements have also been filed on ADENTRA's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Before we begin today, I want to remind listeners that during today's call, management may make forward-looking statements. These statements involve various known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the text in ADENTRA's earnings press release and financial filings issued today for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.