March Volatility Emerging

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.34K Followers

Summary

  • The month of March is nearly halfway through and volatility has begun to pick up.
  • Whereas the S&P 500 was up around 2% month to date as of this time last week, currently, the index is down over 2.5%.
  • Although historically March might not be the most volatile month, in recent years, that Intra-month volatility has kicked up.

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

The month of March is nearly halfway through and volatility has begun to pick up. Whereas the S&P 500 was up around 2% month to date as of this time last week, currently, the index is down

S&P 500

S&P 500

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.34K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.