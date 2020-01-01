Ingredion: Higher Margins And Lower Growth

Mar. 13, 2023 2:56 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)
Summary

  • Inflation could shift from a growth tailwind to a headwind, exacerbated by falling end-market demand.
  • Like many peers, margins have been declining for the better part of a decade. Ingredion is trying to offset this by expanding product creation capabilities and optimizing their product portfolio.
  • Ingredion’s current valuation is in line with historical norms but could decline if investor appetite for inflation hedges wanes.

Corn and Grain Handling or Harvesting Terminal. Corn Can be Used for Food, Feed or Ethanol V

jetcityimage/iStock via Getty Images

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had a solid 2022 on the back of extremely large price increases. Agricultural price inflation is likely to decline in 2023 though, which may eventually feed through into lower pricing for Ingredion. While Ingredion's growth

Category Net Sales as a Percentage of Total Net Sales

Table 1: Category Net Sales as a Percentage of Total Net Sales (source: Created by author using data from Ingredion)

Ingredion Growth Drivers

Figure 1: Ingredion Growth Drivers (source: Ingredion)

Ingredion Plant-Based Protein Sales

Figure 2: Ingredion Plant-Based Protein Sales (source: Ingredion Plant-Based Sales)

South Sioux City Pea Protein Isolate Production

Figure 3: South Sioux City Pea Protein Isolate Production (source: Ingredion)

Expected Texturizing Ingredient Volume Growth

Figure 4: Expected Texturizing Ingredient Volume Growth (source: Ingredion)

Modified Starch Consumption per Capita in 2022

Table 2: Modified Starch Consumption per Capita in 2022 (source: Created by author using data from Ingredion)

Ingredion Revenue

Figure 5: Ingredion Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Ingredion)

Ingredion 2021 Sales by End-Market

Figure 6: Ingredion 2021 Sales by End-Market (source: Ingredion)

Ingredion Sales Volume Growth

Figure 7: Ingredion Sales Volume Growth (source: Created by author using data from Ingredion)

Ingredion Profit Margins

Figure 8: Ingredion Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Ingredion)

Ingredion Efficiency

Figure 9: Ingredion Efficiency (source: Created by author using data from Ingredion)

Ingredion Job Openings

Figure 10: Ingredion Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Ingredion EV/EBITDA Multiple

Figure 11: Ingredion EV/EBITDA Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.14K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

