Anski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What I like about Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is that it is producing a lot of cash and it is uniquely constrained in how it can waste it. There's also a new CEO, Wael Sawan, who I like so far as he seems shareholder-friendly. Clearly, European big oil majors all trade at a discount to U.S. energy majors. I think this is justified to an extent (although, at times, it seems a bit overdone):

1) U.S. operators are more clearly shareholder-oriented and historically achieved better outcomes for shareholders.

2) The push towards ESG has been stronger in Europe at times. For many years, oil majors have attempted to hang on to their social license. (We may be getting to a point of breaking where they won't take the abuse anymore).

3) U.S. oil majors focus on E&P of oil & gas, which we know they're good at.

4) Opportunistic windfall taxes certainly don't help.

With a new CEO, we often get a new strategy. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until June as Wael is taking his time figuring out the best way forward. He has been dropping some hints though. Wael Sawan told The Times:

"I am of a firm view that the world will need oil and gas for a long time to come. As such, cutting oil and gas production is not healthy."

Shell has been planning a slow decline in oil and gas production, so this sounds like an important change that brings Shell closer to U.S. peers.

On the most recent earnings call, Wael also dropped some hints. The company has already started implying the organization:

we will continue to simplify our organization. One example of this is the more aligned and focused senior leadership structure that we announced earlier this week, with fewer rules and greater accountabilities, simplifying decision-making. By building on our strengths, focusing on performance and simplification, we intend to deliver compelling shareholder returns. Shell is already a great company, and we are determined to be a great investment.

But more importantly, he didn't sound too enthusiastic about Shell retail, and that's music to my ears. The part of van Beurden's strategy of doubling down on retail did not make a lot of sense to me:

For Shell Energy Retail, what we have found is despite a few years of trying to make that work as part of an integrated value chain, the market conditions are just structurally not there for us to be able to create the returns we expect. We have seen significant interventions from the government, including price caps, including windfall taxes. We have seen nationalization in that sector. And so it is not a structurally advantaged sector for us to play in here in the U.K. It also meant we had to review our German and Dutch positions because they run off a lot of common infrastructure. It wouldn't make sense to look at just one of them in isolation. That's what triggers the review and our ability to be able to understand how we can -- or what position we need to take going forward, and that will take a few months.

I get the impression it is at least on the table that we'll see them selling or spinning off the business. That's not completely unlike what Dan Loeb has been suggesting. I reviewed his activist campaign at the energy major here.

His final comment I'd like to highlight is this one (emphasis mine):

The important thing I keep trying to remind the government in Europe is that, that capital that really needs to be -- or I need to be comfortable that we see investment stability in the climate in Europe. And I have to say 2022 did not reinforce that confidence. We have seen ad hoc interventions in windfall taxes, in price caps, in some areas, nationalization and the like. Of course, these are extreme conditions. I fully understand that. But any time you start to move from trying to manage risk to trying to manage price creates all sorts of concerns in a company like ours that's investing for the long term. So I would just leave that out there as well. I think on low carbon, let me be, I think, categorical in this. We will drive for strong returns in any business we go into. We cannot justify going for a low return. Our shareholders deserve to see us going after strong returns. If we cannot achieve the double-digit returns in a business, we need to question very hard whether we should continue in that business. Absolutely, we want to continue to go for lower and lower and lower carbon, but it has to be profitable.

Shell gets a lot of flack in Europe as a carbon producer. Pension funds are divesting. It is constantly scapegoated in the media. Van Beurden had been trying to constructively work towards a more sustainable future for Shell within the European framework. But nothing they do is getting them any credit. Meanwhile, if they finally have a few good years, governments start taxing them on "excessive profits." Notwithstanding, Shel had to wait a long time to catch a break. Van Beurden made a large gas acquisition early on in his tenure, but prices have been relatively low until the last few years.

With the information that's out there, I'd think the new CEO seems inclined to

1) Grow the LNG business further. The returns are good. Shel could conceivably get credit for it in Europe because it helps to eliminate the dependency on Russian energy. Finally, it is also less carbon-intensive, which helps with the problematic verdict, discussed here, against Shel by a Dutch court. This severely constrains Shell from producing CO2. A split-off or sale of assets can probably also help to deal with that court decision, for example, by selling or spinning-out CO2 intense assets and holding cleaner assets within the RemainCo.

2) The consumer marketing segment could go on the block or won't be pursued as vigorously.

3) Continue to let oil decline (or sell assets tactically).

4) Shell is not going to pursue big solar or wind farms.

5) Could continue with the business-to-business plan of providing an integrated and sustainable energy chain.

It is speculation on my part. We'll have to wait until June. In the meantime, it is trading at an attractive forward yield of 3.81%. It just announced another $4 billion worth of buybacks for the quarter. That's not really a fluke. Since it cut its high dividend (that didn't match up well with the cyclicality of cash flows), the company has prioritized buybacks. The shareholder yield has been fairly impressive in recent years:

Data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, the company is still valued like European peers albeit at the higher end of the range. That hasn't always been the case. I think you could argue these are all undervalued. However, compared to U.S. peers Shell definitely looks attractive.

Shell valuation vs peers (Seeking Alpha)



Meanwhile, with the new CEO the odds have gone up that Shell will be reshaped to look more like U.S. peers. The oil major even considered relocating (not just relisting) to the U.S.

The company has extensive experience experimenting with things the market apparently doesn't reward. There is a Dutch judgment against it which I believe helps to keep it from making bad acquisitions. It is speculation, but I believe the CEO will put less emphasis on less profitable segments and try to pivot towards more profitable endeavors. Whether they're popular or not. I'm looking forward to the June strategy update and think it could be the start of a real push to get the market to appreciate Shell's strengths.

