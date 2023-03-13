Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) 35th Annual Roth Conference March 13, 2023 12:25 PM ET

Alright. Thank you everybody for joining us. Quicker, when I cover sustainability here, we write about more EV and charging names than any other bank here at Roth or I should say Roth MKM, just got some new friends in the crowd. Really happy to have Michael Farkas here today. Michael has been a long-time warrior in the space, winning hearts and minds, right? I remember meeting him more than 10-years ago, right?

Yes. Definitely you have to be a warrior in this business, especially in the early years, because we definitely had a lot of battles to fight and definitely had a lot of broken bones, bruises, and scars.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So Blink has had some really, really interesting success over the last couple of years, and one of those things that I think is really differentiating is actually your gross margins. Your margin profile is really playing out nicely, and you're surprising people to the upside when others are having challenges. Can you maybe just talk about what you've done that's allowing you to execute this way? I mean, what is it in the business that's given you these good margins?

Very simply, it's the vertically integrated component of our business. Not only do we design our hardware, we manufacture most of our hardware in our own facilities, and that was accomplished through our acquisition of SemaConnect last year. Prior to that, all of our hardware was manufactured by third-party contract manufacturers. Now, that we've brought in Sema and we're manufacturing our own hardware, it's a whole different ballgame. And we haven't really even seen anything in the margins, because a lot of our equipment is still coming from those third-party manufacturers. As we progress more and more of our hardware, and then ultimately, all of our hardware will be produced internally. And that, that saves us a lot of money, brings our cost down considerably, gives us a lot more control from A to Z, especially dealing with these issues, you know, with the supply chain. It allows us to have equipment when our competitors don't have, and because of that, we're seeing substantial orders.

In addition, it allows us to manufacture here in the U.S. Sema has a facility in India, in addition, they have -- we have in our facility in Bowie, Maryland. And that was one of the reasons why we're able to recently receive the contract from the U.S. Postal Service, which could equate to tens of thousands of chargers.

But, it's the vertical integration?

It's manufacturing our own goods.

Post Office is -- post office is going to my next question, right? 14,000 units, I think you got a pretty chunky piece of that. Can you maybe talk a little bit about…

No, we got 14,900 in the first order and that is Phase 1. In total, we're looking at north of 40,000 chargers.

Wow, that's just Blink. Wow, so what's the timeline…

And by the way, I want to -- I just want you to understand what that means, scale wise. To-date, we're close to about 70,000 chargers over the last 14-years with this one contract the potential is tens of thousands of additional charges on top of the initial order of 14,900.

So what's the timeline there? That's what…

Immediate, we're looking at deliveries in April, May.

Excellent. So your M&A program has been one of the more successful. You've obviously brought in Sema, but you've had several good acquisitions. It is giving you a nice footprint in Europe. And, you know, it's giving you opportunities to get synergies back to the core platform. What have you done different versus these other guys? And, you know, what's your vision? How do you put this together?

The vision started about 14-years ago, and one of the thing we knew for sure was that the technology was going to change. And we also realized that this was not a cloud-based, you know, ether-based type of business. You need a physical location to install a charging station, you need a physical place for these cars to charge, whether it's going to be wirelessly plugging in or whatever may be. So our approach initially was go out there and create the relationships with the property owners and look at this as a land grab and go out there and constantly just add to that portfolio of properties that were deploying, charging infrastructure and those that we have the rights to deploy charging infrastructure.

At that phase, our competitors were dumping money into the ground. They were deploying charging infrastructure left and right, and we frowned upon deploying the chargers, because we knew they were going to change and they did. And the speeds and the standards and so on. And we focused just on the land grab. We were fortunate enough to be able to buy a lot of our competitors, the first phase of competitors, because they were more -- I would say, environmental in nature, we were more understanding of the automotive markets and how long it took to deploy -- to develop a car years and years and realized that a lot of the initial infrastructure wouldn't be good.

So we were able to acquire a lot of those companies sometimes or even pennies on the dollar. There was a company that that Roth financed many years ago called ECOtality, and you're talking about over a $100 million was invested in the company, it’s a $200 million. And we were able to buy the company literally for pennies on the dollar and all their technology, all their infrastructure, all their locations. So we acquired more and more businesses over the years and we consolidated them into our business knowing full well that each piece was a very important component.

Sema was one of the most important components, which gave us internal manufacturing, facilities to produce goods on very, very, very low-cost basis, hence the margins. And again, what our margins are today, when most of our equipment is still produced by third-parties, you're really not seeing the impact of that Sema acquisition. As we expand the facility in India, as we expand the facility in Bowie, Maryland. As we open a new facility that we've been discussing and we've been evaluating all these different sites throughout the country, seeing where we get the best benefit, that allows us to make sure that we could fulfill all of the locations that we have with the hardware produced locally and for a great price. So each of these acquisitions have been strategic, some have been for footprint, and then others have been for giving us additional capabilities internally as a company.

Excellent. So some of the other larger players in the space hit an air pocket in the fourth quarter, right? And surprise people to the downside about what they said was going to go on the March quarter. You guys are not seeing this, you've crushed expectations again. What are you doing to win? I mean, this is obviously something's working for you. Can you maybe unpack that a little bit as far as what Blink is doing right?

It's simple, you know, we have a bunch of different products in the company, different services, different platforms. And I've get asked all the time what is the most amazing thing that you've created at Blink? And without a question, it's our team. Our team has allowed us to go ahead and have these accomplishments. It's our President, it's our CFO, it's our CTO, it’s our Chief Revenue Officer, it’s really everybody within the organization. We have a winners as our teammates. We strive every day to do better. We work with each other as best as we can, and we're aggressive in doing what we do. But it's really about our team.

And I hope to continuously break those records. And if you look at our numbers very carefully, you know, we exceeded all expectations. You know, sometimes you have, you know, these disparaging writers who want to, you know, find the worst thing to talk about. But when you look at our numbers, I mean, just think about it. We went -- we were a business that went from $20 million in revenues in ‘21 to over $60 million in ‘22. Our losses, we're working on getting our losses to be reduced as a percentage of our revenues and we're seeing that as well. And you're seeing or the economies of scale now really being rewarded in our business. And we haven't really seen anything, we bought a couple of businesses in Europe. We've been expanding on them tremendously, but now we're actually going ahead and going to integrate all of the different business lines, all of the different networks we have globally. It's like nothing else out there in the EV charging market.

You know, we have the most technologically advanced network that's operating our charging stations. We have the most advanced technology in our charging stations. We take pride in our hardware. We have a completely different philosophy than any other charging company in the United States, and it's very important to understand, we are the only manufacturer who owns and operates charging infrastructure. Every other manufacturer, they have a different mindset, a different philosophy, in the way they develop their hardware versus the way we do. They look at obsolescence and enjoy it. We dread it, okay?

We make money off the sale of the energy through those charging stations. We need them to last as long as possible. Every other manufacturer out there wants you to have an upgrade cycle, wants you to buy new hardware all the time. Again, it's a different way of looking at things. We produce our charging stations, not like our competitors who want you to see it as a cell phone that you swap out every year or two. We build our charging stations to last and that we could have in the field 10, 15-years and make our money off of each and every kilowatt hour that's sold through those charging stations.

And by the way, that's why we have General Motors as a customer, that's the reason why we have Mitsubishi and Subaru and all these other car manufacturers that have selected Blink as their charging partner at the dealership level. Remember, these OEMs are telling their dealers to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to outfit their dealerships with charging infrastructure, and these OEMs going after -- through a complete validation process in comparing our hardware to others they're selecting our hardware. This is the reasons why we're winning contracts over and over again. Because when you really take these units apart and you compare them one to the other, you realize that we're developing hardware that's just much better made, because of a different philosophy as we need them to last longer.

And again, it's a reason why the Postal Office selected our hardware. And most importantly, Audi, you know, Audi is a sister company to electrify America. Electrify America is one of the largest charging companies out there besides us. Imagine Audi, a sister company going outside of the family, and picking us to represent them at the dealership level, I will tell you it was at the executive level, executive board level at Volkswagen discussing this how Audi went outside of the family and shows us. And the reason why is the head of charging for Audi in the Americas said we need to have an amazing customer experience and it's not about nepotism at the dealership level, it’s what's best for the customer.

Again, this is not like a Douglas Elliman or a CBRE or some of the other companies that we deal with or McDonald's giving validation. These are auto companies, who take these charges apart, bolt-by-bolt, every washer, every component you could think of and benchmark them versus the other hardware manufacturers. And we're winning these deals left and right. It should definitely show you the kind of validation that we're getting from the industry. And again, that's the reason why we're getting these types of orders.

Thank you for that. So traditionally in clean tech and space I cover, funding flows are really important, right? And we got $7.5 billion coming down the pipe from the infrastructure bill. It’s been a little slow to maybe hit the streets, maybe you don't feel it's slow, but I wish everything happened overnight, right?

Me too.

I think Ohio was first out with the funding. Can you maybe update us on how this is likely to come out? What's a fair view of the support for market acceleration that we're looking at?

The dollar amounts are massive. I can't recall another industry ever, I mean, history where it's growing as fast as it is and it's getting as subsidized as it is. We're in an amazing space, amazing industry. Part of the government grants is what's funding the Post Office. So we're already starting to receive some of those benefits. A lot of the States who are being tasked with distributing these funds they're still kind of working out the confusion, but it's ultimately going to happen, so I agree with you. The government has proposed the money quite some time ago already, it just takes the government a while to get things done as we all know. But we are starting to see it. We expect to have massive benefits from it. And it's amazing because you wouldn't believe that there are pockets of money for EV charging in almost every government sector. I mean, the Department of Ag has literally crazy amounts of money just for EV charging. Forget about the DOE, you know, so we're seeing money is across the board. It's going to be an amazing thing for everyone in this industry and especially if you have really, really good products and services.

So one of the subjects’ clients always want to talk about is utilization, right? I know it's one that's a little tricky to get into the weeds on. But, you know, just from a macro standpoint, the number of EVs on the road and EV sales accelerating. You know, what’s your experience on your network? I mean, if you could talk, you know, and give us color?

Again, utilization has always been a hot topic. And in the beginning of this industry, again, we're doing this 14-years now. There was no utilization. There was no heartbeat at all. But now we're really starting to see some amazing utilization, especially the numbers in Europe, European network, where you have a higher concentration of EVs as per as a total fleet. And we're seeing very, very good utilization. We're now starting to see mid-single-digits, touching on or getting to the double-digits, and everyone has to understand especially when you're looking at Level 2 chargers and really where the most of the charging is going to take place in the future.

With a 10% straight line utilization rate, and we have two own and operate models that we deploy equipment with. On a 10% street long utilization rate, and I'm not saying that's where our network is today, but we have a lot of units that do a lot more than that today. So it's not something that's you know, puff the magic of drag and you have to think about it, it’s there today, in reality, we have many of -- many chargers doing that.

On our hybrid model, you're talking about less than a year payback and typically those are 15-year contracts. On our turnkey solution, which is talking about a 21-year contract, typically, talking payback is less than two years. There's a straight line 10%, we see units doing even double that. So this is something when you see a decent amount of EVs on the road in areas, you're going to see easily double-digit utilization, and it's going to be amazing. I mean, we have charging stations that literally pay for themselves in a very, very short period of time. And there are others in areas where there may not be that much usage, because there are not a lot of EVs in those areas that don't get -- put as more people drive it's very, very clear, it directly impacts utilization in a very big way.

You know, one other thing I want to mention and people really don't get an understanding of the scale of where we are in the space. If you look at the global deployment of charging infrastructure, you know, you're talking 10 million, 14 million, some people say less. When you look at a lot of those original first-generation chargers, a lot of them are not viable for the current cars and the future cars. But even if you say 10 million, 14 million, the numbers that we're seeing from the McKinsey's of the world and the Bloomberg's of the world there’s only about 350 million, 400 million, 500 million chargers that are needed between now and 2040.

You know, even being a 10 million or 20 million to get to 400 million or 500 million, the scale is astronomical, it’s a necessity, it's inevitable, and Blink is a major component of making sure that, that charging infrastructure is going to be available, and that's not only here in the U.S., but it's global. We're now operating in 25 countries, our network is multi-currency, multi-language. And could handle tens of millions of chargers on our current network, which is unlike any other network in the world. We just built our network from the ground up. We did a complete redo earlier this year. Most of our competitors' technology stack is over a decade old, it’s not comparable.

If we believe there's going to be a zillion endpoints out there at some point, do you guys get service software on that? Can you talk a little bit about, you know, what that looks like, how that's likely to evolve? And then obviously, the fiduciary of these customers to maintain those contracts with you given that these are revenue measurement devices?

We have two different models. We sell hardware to third-parties. And they receive the utilization off of that, but we do receive an annuity, $18 a month typically, and about 8% of all in processing fees, so there's an online, ongoing revenue stream where we see a lot of our revenues derived in the coming years is the sale of electricity. We have 1,000s of chargers that we own ourselves and we have tens of thousands of chargers that we've sold to others. These are two different lines of business.

On the selling of the energy side, obviously, you make a lot more money. But on the sale of the hardware side, it's a lot less investment, a lot less capital intensive. We're very, very fortunate enough right now that with the government money is available, it's not only going to boost our business of selling our hardware to others, because they're being subsidized in deploying infrastructure, but it's really, really a massive boost for us, getting our hardware financed most of the projects that are out there typically you get an award, you deploy the capital, let's say, it costs a $100,000, you wait a little bit of time after the project is done and you get typically about $80,000 of the project back.

Sometimes there's overlapping programs where you get federal money, state money, local money, municipal money. And there are even times that we've gotten paid more than the deployment cost us and we still own and operate that hardware for very lengthy contracts. So we're going to see an ongoing recurring revenue stream, whether we sell the hardware, to a little bit more to a little less degree when we sell, but even more so when we deploy infrastructure using all of your tax money. Thank you very much.

I love that. With that, I'd to say I love that. Thank you everybody for joining us. If you want to meet with Michael, you might [Ends Abruptly]