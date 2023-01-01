Regional Banks Keep Crashing: Where Things Now Stand

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Fed and FDIC took substantial measures Sunday to stabilize the banking system.
  • These have not quelled the panic; regional bank shares continue to tumble Monday.
  • Here's what happened, what to watch now, and a few places where I see opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Withdraw or deposit from cash machine

Enes Evren

On Sunday, it seemed like the banking sector might have made it through the worst of the storm. The government announced a series of new measures to provide stability to the banking system. It did so in conjunction with

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to all my best ideas. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.39K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (30)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.