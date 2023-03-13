Basic-Fit N.V. (BSFFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2023 2:27 PM ETBasic-Fit N.V. (BSFFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.28K Followers

Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCPK:BSFFF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Piekaar - Head, IR

René Moos - CEO

Hans van der Aar - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Vos - ABN AMRO

Hans Pluijgers - Kepler Cheuvreux

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

James Wheatcroft - Jefferies

James Rowland Clark - Barclays

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Basic-Fit’s 2022 Year Results Conference Call and Webcast. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn over the call to your host for today's conference, which Richard Piekaar, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin now. Thank you.

Richard Piekaar

Thank you, Caroline, and good afternoon. Welcome, everyone, to this conference call during which we will discuss our results of 2022. With me today are, as usual, René Moos, our CEO; and Hans van der Aar, our CFO.

This call is being broadcast live on our website, and a recording of the call will also be available shortly afterwards. As usual, I would like to point out that safe harbor applies. We will start with René, who will discuss the highlights and the operational developments, followed by a more detailed look at the financial results from Hans. After these prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. On the call will finish no later than 3:00.

And with that, René, I would like to hand over to you.

René Moos

Thank you, Richard. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining today's call. 2022 was a year in which we recovered from two years impacted by COVID. At the start of the year, we still had to cope with all kinds of government restrictions, but as these were gradually lifted and consumers were able to join our clubs without limitations. Membership growth accelerated. And by

