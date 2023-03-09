Credit Risk Happens Fast - An SVB Postmortem

Mar. 13, 2023 3:35 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, PBND, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, BTC, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, PEX, PSP1 Comment
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.31K Followers

Summary

  • One of the themes I’ve been discussing lately is how inflation risk has been evolving into credit risk.
  • The banking bust we’re seeing now was sown during COVID. The COVID boom was the inevitable blow off top of the prior 10-year bull market.
  • SVB is a microcosm of the overarching boom. And many people will look at the SVB situation and blame their poor risk management of the securities portfolio.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

One of the themes I’ve been discussing lately is how inflation risk has been evolving into credit risk. What I mean by that is that we’re currently navigating the economic bust portion of the cycle where inflation is

SVB chart

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.31K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.