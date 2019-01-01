jorge mata/iStock via Getty Images

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is one of America's largest auto insurers, with over 13 million policies in force, recording $49.59bn in 2022 revenues alongside an operating income of $1.39bn.

While Progressive principally focuses on auto insurance and finding efficiencies within the said market, they have since involved themselves with diversifying into secular revenue streams, with commercial insurance lines offsetting laggard growth across their traditional businesses.

Introduction

The insurer is divided into three primary segments of policies in force; Personal Lines, such as agency and direct auto insurance, which accounted for $23.46bn of net premium revenue; Commercial Lines, which is B2B, accounted for $1.05bn in net premiums; and Property, collecting $2.85bn in net premiums over the past year.

Progressive Annual Presentation

To generate a superior value proposition, the company has accelerated the coalescence of its product lines, for example bundling property and auto policies at a discount. Further expanding this broad-based support, Progressive services such as HomeQuoteExplorer and BusinessQuoteExplorer are creating proprietary platforms which further integrate consumers into the Progressive brand.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

As previously mentioned, Progressive has experienced significantly better 1Y returns to both the broad market and insurance companies as a whole.

Progressive (Dark Blue) vs SPY, IAK (TradingView)

In spite of Progressive's rally over the year, I believe the company has significant room to run in the long term, with the market moderately under-pricing Progressive's movement in non-personal-auto insurance products.

Comparable Companies

The auto industry at large has consisted of a staple group of competitors, ranging from mutual insurance companies such as State Farm, Liberty Mutual, and USAA to public competitors such as Allstate (ALL), The Travelers Companies (TRV), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), the owners of Geico.

While all of these companies operate in more than just auto - Berkshire Hathaway in particular - they do primarily focus upon insurance services and are largely priced as so.

barchart.com

As we can see above, Progressive has consistently demonstrated superior price action over the past year alongside greater 3-year and 5-year returns, themselves is driven by the company's 84.45% 5-year revenue growth.

In spite of a better position in revenue growth, however, the company's long-term earnings growth has lagged behind its peers. However, Progressive's volume-centric growth provides them with the capability to achieve margin expansion through actions such as tech-driven efficiencies.

Progressive's value is further enhanced by superior ROE and EPS Growth metrics.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, at its base case, Progressive is undervalued by ~14% and should be valued at ~$165.23. Operating on a net premium, insurance equity model, it assumes a discount rate of 7%, which is the company's 6.15% WACC with a premium of macro volatility and the company's relative, priced-in success.

Progressive Relative Valuation (AlphaSpread)

While my undervaluation opinion on Progressive is repeated by AlphaSpread's multiples-based relative valuation tool, the tool estimates a significantly lower fair value than my DCF, likely due to the company's higher-than-industry-average P/E multiple and superior price action over the past year.

Regardless, I believe Progressive is fundamentally undervalued and should be valued at an average between my DCF and relative valuation, at $157.43, or 9.5% above its current price.

Strength in Traditional Businesses, Promise in New Product Mix

Progressive has expressed four strategic pillars off of which the company operates - their people and culture, meeting broad consumer needs, sustaining innovation and positive experiences, and offering industry-leading pricing and product efficiency. The latter three pillars have been core to the strategic execution of the company over the past decade.

Progressive Annual Presentation

To meet broad consumer needs, Progressive has expanded its digital presence and introduced the "Business Owners Policy ("BOP")" across 38 states- representing 70% of the commercial end market. Furthermore, the company has expanded into hundreds of additional business-carrier combinations to better cater to the unique needs of consumers.

Progressive Annual Presentation

Alongside this, the aforementioned Snapshot and telematics program are driving down costs for consumers and the company alike. This feeds into Progressive's pricing strategy as well, with their preferred operational efficiency ratio, the non-acquisition expense ratio (NAER) down approximately 0.3 points from the previous year. This means that the company's expense ratio fewer media and agent commission costs have declined, which enables lower consumer costs and gave the company room to benefit from higher net premiums per policy. Thanks to this strategy, the ratio of the company's policies-in-force to headcount was 8% lower than at year-end 2021.

Wall Street Consensus

Though analysts see more volatility ahead, they largely echo my positive sentiment, estimating an average price increase of 3.22% to $145.18 and a maximum forecasted 1Y increase to $179.00, up 27.27%.

TradingView

However, the minimum predicted price, $111.00, is a decline of 21.08%, likely a product of their interconnectivity with financial institutions, and therefore the pre-existing macro turbulence.

Risks

Insurance & Pricing Risk

Progressive must balance the drive for profitability as well as the retention of consumers. Since the company maintains a brand image pertaining to price competition, any level of margin expansion becomes increasingly difficult. This is demonstrated by Progressive's ability to achieve the highest levels of revenue expansion amongst peers while failing to achieve the same with earnings growth.

Third-Party Risk

The company must work with a variety of platforms and investments which pose material risks in the case of failure. Such third parties can include those responsible for data collection, investments, act-of-god incidents such as Hurricane Ian, etc.

Strategic Risk

As Progressive works beyond its core competencies, potential misdirection or risks in individual segments such as property or commercial lines can lead to contagion risks that can harm the wider company and its ability to compete and adapt to macroeconomic headwinds.

Conclusion

In the short term, I expect The Progressive Corporation's moderate undervaluation and business resilience- as demonstrated over the past few years- to continue a steady form of price appreciation.

In the long-term, Progressive's focus on consolidating its personal auto-insurance business while furthering its expansion into higher-growth commercial and property lines further enhance the company's value.