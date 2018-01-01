PDI And PTY: Unwelcome ROC, Buyer Beware

Mar. 13, 2023 4:13 PM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), PTYBIT, BTZ, DLY, DSL, PAXS, PCN, PDO, PFN, PHK, SPY18 Comments
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Marketplace

Summary

  • Unbeknownst to many investors, PIMCO’s big-yield funds, PDI and PTY, have sometimes included a significant return of capital in their beloved big distributions (made opaque through derivative swaps transactions).
  • We reached out to PIMCO for comment, and communicate their replies in this article. Some of those comments caused us concern.
  • In the big picture, PTY and PDI funds aren't so bad. From an NAV standpoint, these fund appear to be doing the right things. However, caveat emptor to any investors who consider these funds.
  • Big Dividends PLUS members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Aerial view of the New Goethals Bridge

Blue Harbinger Research, Big Dividends PLUS

Ultima_Gaina

Big Dividends PLUS

PIMCO

PIMCO’s big-yield funds, (NYSE:PDI) and (NYSE:PTY), are income investor favorites thanks to their long track records of big monthly distributions (they currently yield 13.6% and 10.9%, respectively), which are widely believed to have never been sourced from the dreaded

*Offer expires Tues March 14th. Learn More - Get Instant Access

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
17.25K Followers
Helping you manage your income portfolio. Targeting 8-10%+ total returns.*
Use code "SA25" for 25% Off All New Memberships at www.blueharbinger.comOur flagship membership service at www.blueharbinger.com covers top-growth stocks and high-income opportunities. Our Seeking Alpha marketplace service, Big Dividends PLUS, has been launched specifically to serve the needs of high-income investors.
- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI, PTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (18)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.