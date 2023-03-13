Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference March 13, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Arvind Sood - Vice President, Investor Relations

Susan Sweeney - Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities

Conference Call Participants

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Jay Olson

Hello, everyone. And welcome to Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Jay Olson, one of the biotech analysts at Oppenheimer. And it's a pleasure to introduce Amgen, and an honor to have Arvind Sood, Head of IR, here today with us, and Susan Sweeney also joining, Senior VP of Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities. So thank you both so much for joining us here today. Really appreciate it. It's a pleasure to see you both.

Arvind Sood

Thank you, Jay. Thanks for inviting us. If you'd like, Jay, I can just make some brief opening comments, then I'll turn it back to you. And then we can delve into addressing any questions that you or any of the investors might have.

Jay Olson

Thank you, Arvind.

Arvind Sood

And, Jay, perhaps I'll just begin with highlighting a few key aspects of 2022. Well, for us, I would say this was a year of continued strong execution. It's no big secret. The macroenvironment has been very difficult. There's a tremendous amount of uncertainty as investors are navigating through.

So, our focus has been very much on driving unit volume growth. And if you look at our performance in Q4 of 2022 in itself, we had about 10% unit volume growth, 9% for the full year, and we achieved record sales on 16 of our brands. We also made very good progress on our pipeline. As a matter of fact, we advanced six molecules into Phase 3 or registration enabling trials.

Biosimilars business, we continue to make

