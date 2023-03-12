First Republic Bank: Blood On The Street

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • After losing heavy on Friday already, First Republic Bank stock crashed by as much as 70% on Monday, prompting a trading halt.
  • In this article, I will have a look at First Republic Bank's finances - highlighting key consideration regarding the bank's balance sheet and income statement.
  • The First Republic selloff appears more like an emotion-driven response to an unfortunately unique event rather than a reasonable trade anchored on fundamentals.
  • With the note that this is a very high-risk trade, I assign a "Strong Buy" recommendation.

Selective focus on the eagle"s face from the reverse of the US 1 dollar bill.

Mike Rosiana

What a day for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). After losing heavily on Friday already, FRC stock crashed by as much as 70% on Monday, prompting a trading halt. Now, I am excited about the opportunity because I believe that the selloff has pushed FRC

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is not financial advice, but expresses the opinions of the author only.

Comments (7)

