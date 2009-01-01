Profit From The SVB Crisis With 3 High-Yield Blue-Chip Bank Bargains

Mar. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETBK, NTRS, SIVB, STT2 Comments
Summary

  • SVB's epic two-day collapse has caused terror in financial markets and sent bonds on their 5th best two-day run in history.
  • The Treasury, FDIC, and Fed have now created a plan to backstop all US deposits at FDIC-insured banks. The risk of a GFC level collapse has fallen to basically zero.
  • But world-class banks that have nothing to do with SVB's problems have also sold off, including three of the world's custodial titans.
  • These are banks that are 134 to 239 years old, with A to AA-rated balance sheets, and 82nd to 95th percentile global risk management according to S&P.
  • All three offer Buffett-like 18+% annual return potential over the next few years from their 25% to 39% historical discounts. If you want a safe 3+% yield and the banks likely most immune to this crisis, these three are it.
Flying dollars on white

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 13th

The nature of black swan investing risk is that news can break that surprises everyone and sends stock prices crashing, even for some of the world's best

Charlie Bilello

Charlie Bilello

Seeking Alpha

Morningstar

Twitter

Ycharts

Finbold

Ycharts

Ycharts

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

