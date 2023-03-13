Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2023 3:39 PM ETPampa Energía S.A. (PAM), PPENF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.28K Followers

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margarita Chun - Chief of Investor Relations

Lida Wang - Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Gustavo Mariani - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President & Vice Chairman

Nicolas Mindlin - Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director of Finances, M&A

Conference Call Participants

Margarita Chun

And we would like to welcome everyone to company Pampa Energía's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Video Conference. We inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be a in listen-only mode during the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Before proceeding, please read the disclaimer that is located in the -- on the second page of our presentation.

Let me mention that forward-looking statements are based on Pampa Energía's management beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they are related to future events that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic and industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Pampa Energía and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll turn your conference over to Lida Wang, Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer of Pampa Energía. Please go ahead.

Lida Wang

Thank you, Marrie. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining our conference call. I will try to make it short and skip some parts already explained in the earnings release. So we have plenty of time for Q&A with our CEO, Mr. Gustavo Mariani; and our CFO, Mr. Nicolás Mindlin here.

This quarter marks the end of 2022 and it's always helpful to look back and review what's been going on with Pampa in the last 5 years since we have

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.