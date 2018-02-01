VICI Properties: Doubling Down

Mar. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)ADC, O, FCPT6 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Marketplace

Summary

  • VICI Properties Inc. was one of our best REIT picks in 2022 (+13%), outperforming the entire REIT sector and all S&P 500 REITs (by a long shot).
  • We initiated coverage in 2018 and shares have returned over 13% annually since our inaugural report.
  • Although rates have increased the WACC for most all REITs, we believe VICI is positioned to add value and continue to deliver dividend growth and superior shareholder returns.
  • We would not be surprised to see Six Flags enter the picture (for VICI) as activists are seeking to split the company into OpCo and PropCo entities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Double Down

RealDealPhoto

When I first heard of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), it was in 2018, just after the real estate investment trust ("REIT") listed shares on the NYSE (February 1, 2018) and raised around $1.4 billion. The company had just spun from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

A picture containing timeline Description automatically generated

VICI Investor Presentation

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

VICI Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated

VICI Investor Presentation

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

VICI Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

VICI Presentation

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

iREIT

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT (AFFO/P)

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT (author's assumptions for 10-year unsecured debt)

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A picture containing timeline Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Text Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Yahoo Finance

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
108.52K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 15,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI, O, NNN, ADC, WPC, SRC, EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.