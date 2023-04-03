ZIM Integrated Shipping: Last Major Payday Ahead

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results with decent profitability and strong free cash flow generation.
  • While the board of directors declared a generous $6.40 final cash dividend for 2022, investors need to prepare for much lower pay-outs going forward.
  • Despite challenging industry conditions, management expects ZIM to remain profitable this year albeit at substantially reduced levels.
  • Even under a best-case scenario, the company's forward dividend yield is likely to be in the single digits based on an assumed ex-dividend share price of $15.
  • With no cash burn from operations expected for this year and considering the company's massive cash position, I am upgrading ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares from "Sell" to "Hold."

Last year, Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM), or "ZIM," attracted strong retail investor interest. This was due to its eye-catchingly high pay-outs and the fact that the company remains the only large U.S. exchange-listed container liner:

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

