The big news this week was the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

They were a lender to new startup technology companies, most of which were not public companies and usually had already received their startup money from outside investors.

So, they would use depositors' money like you and I and a lot of big tech investors, too, pay a lower rate on our deposits (4.5% on money market accounts up to $ 4 million), and loan them out at 7, 8, 9% or higher to startup tech companies. When tech was hot which has been for about the last 20 years this worked well.

Sometimes they would get a piece of the action, too, i.e., stock shares in lieu of higher interest rates.

This worked well for the last 5 years, as you can see from SIVB's revenue which tripled over that time period from about $2 billion to about $6 billion as of 12/31/2022.

And their stock price made a lot of people millionaires until last week at least.

As the chart below shows, SVIB went from $262 to $754 to basically zero.

That is a big hit. Millionaires became paupers overnight.

Is the general weakness of tech companies part of SIVB's problems?

But tech is ice-cold now, with more than 129,000 layoffs just since January.

The overall lackluster performance of tech stocks is shown by the results of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). It shows a price drop of more than 27% since the start of 2022.

I have been involved in tech companies my whole adult life, mostly in software development, and have never seen anything approaching this kind of hiring activity. It has ALWAYS been more technology means more hiring.

So what does SIVB's collapse mean to us?

Well, if it spreads to other banks, especially a big one, we could see a market reaction similar to when Lehman Brothers collapsed on September 15, 2008. Lehman Brothers were right up there with Goldman Sachs (GS) and JP Morgan and they bit the dust big time.

Lehman was 3x bigger than SIVB ($600 billion in assets for Lehman vs. $200 billion for SIVB), but here's what happened to the market then:

The market, using the S&P 500 as its proxy, was down over 40% in 6 months and was still down 2 years after Lehman collapsed.

What effect will SIVB's collapse have on oil prices?

Since my subscriber service "The Turnaround Stock Advisory" holds both Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), it is only prudent that we look at how oil prices did during the Lehman collapse.

The oil price dropped by more than half during that period.

Personally, I think we are in a unique historical time RE oil because of the following factors:

1. Political and ESG forces are minimizing the investment in oil capital spending, i.e., no drilling means lesser amounts of oil for years.

2. The war in Ukraine and the unending drama in the Middle East add another layer of FUD to the oil price equation.

3. China will probably not be directly affected by SIVB and may add some economic growth compared to 2022. That would help stabilize oil prices if it happens.

But having said that oil stocks are certainly not immune to the lack of confidence investors may have in the market come next week and beyond.

Do the Fed and interest rates have anything to do with SIVB's collapse?

Looking back at the Lehman moment, we can see interest rates were dropping as opposed to the current Fed environment of steadily rising rates.

A big part of SIVB's financial problems stemmed from management's decision to invest excess cash reserves in long-term treasury funds. Of course, when you do that and the Fed steadily raises interest rates, you take on the potential for huge capital losses, which is exactly what happened to SIVB.

The chart below shows the steady deterioration of SIVB's price over the last year corresponding to the lowered value of Treasury bonds shown by iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). When interest rates go up, bonds go down, especially long-term bonds.

So, yes, the Fed did have something to do with SVIB's collapse. Will this be a wake-up call for the Fed, i.e., bigger problems are on the horizon if rates continue to climb relentlessly?

I certainly don't know, but I fully expect a comment this week from either Fed chairman Powell and/or Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that they have everything under control and SIVB's collapse is unique to SIVB and not the precursor of something worse.

Conclusion

So what should investors do? Keep a close watch on the market this week and if it looks bad go to more cash by selling any weak shares you have, especially in technology and banking. Hopefully, you will be able to buy them back at a lower price some time down the road.

In the end, this is a very important week for the market. If the market dumps, I will be selling some of my shares and raising more cash.

If the market shrugs it off, then status quo ante, keep on doing whatever you were doing before last week.