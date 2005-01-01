NVR Looks Built For A Downturn

Summary

  • NVR differentiates itself by avoiding land speculation and maintaining a strong, net cash balance sheet.
  • NVR's strategy results in high double digit returns on invested capital, solid growth and low financial risk.
  • Homebuilding is a cyclical industry, and home affordability in the US points to an impending downturn, but NVR is poised to capitalize on industry weakness in my view.

A large gray craftsman new construction house with a landscaped yard and leading pathway sidewalk

ucpage/iStock via Getty Images

Company background & description

NVR (NYSE:NVR) is one of America’s leading homebuilders. The Company serves homebuyers in 35 metropolitan areas in fifteen states, including, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Delaware, West Virginia, New Jersey and Georgia, as well as Washington, D.C.

NVR's markets

NVR's markets (NVR company website)

The top ten homebuilders have gained market share over time.

Top 10 builder market shares (Builder Magazine and the National Association of Home Builders)

Top 10 builders market share, NVR is number 4.

Top 10 builders market share (Builder Magazine and the National Association of Home Builders)

NVR has a strong balance sheet versus homebuilding peers according to a Net Debt to EBITDA metric.

Net Debt / EBITDA Homebuilders (Refinitiv Eikon)

NVR remains profitable even in a downturn.

NVR profitability (Refinitiv Eikon)

Return on Invested Capital, US Homebuilders - NVR is best.

Return on Invested Capital, US Homebuilders (Refinitiv Eikon)

NVR growth.

NVR growth (Refinitiv Eikon)

NVR has strong cash flow conversion.

NVR cash flows (Refinitiv Eikon)

NVR has a strong balance sheet.

NVR financial position (Refinitiv Eikon)

