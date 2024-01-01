Logitech: Long-Term Growth Opportunity Reaffirmed With Latest Analyst Day

Mar. 13, 2023 6:16 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
238 Followers

Summary

  • I have some concerns about LOGI's near-term performance due to potential weakness in the second half of 2024.
  • The Video Collaboration business may be weak due to cautious enterprise spending, but I expect it to continue growing.
  • LOGI is also well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term trend of increasing interest in gaming.
  • Once revenue growth picks up, LOGI will be in a strong position to experience operating leverage.

The Logitech Holiday Preview

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

Summary

Post Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) recent analyst day, I have come away with a "cautiously optimistic" view of the stock despite some concerns about the company's near-term performance due to a potentially weaker than expected 2FH24, but I remain

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

March'23 Analyst day

Gaming tam

March'23 Analyst day

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

March'23 Analyst day

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with medium confidence

March'23 Analyst day

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
238 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.