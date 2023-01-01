Mobility technology firm Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) intends to publish its Q4 results early this week (3/14). Here are a few considerations that may be useful for investors ahead of the event.
Investors fishing for beaten-down opportunities in the broad EV value chain may well have Canoo as one of the prime candidates. This is exemplified by a record-low relative strength ratio, juxtaposing Canoo against its peers from the self-driving and EV space (the ETF- IDRV).
If we switch gears to GOEV’s standalone chart, we can see that themes of weakness are very much present, but it’s also not unreasonable to question if things have gone too far.
From Nov-2022 to Feb-2023 it looked like the stock was attempting to build a base within the $1-$1.5 range. However, this went out of the window as soon as the company announced its decision to sell shares to raise funds in early Feb. Since then the stock has been in a downtrend and is currently at record lows. Meanwhile, the 14-period RSI (Relative Strength Index) too has dropped to the oversold territory.
Given GOEV’s elevated short interest (15.69%), a few investors may be enthused by the prospect of a short squeeze, if the Q4 results go well but I would urge some caution.
Firstly, consider that the days-to-cover ratio is no longer that attractive (historically the days-to-cover has been over 7 days) and is currently at just 1.75x days the lowest it's been since July last year. Since the short-sellers can cover their position in less than 2 days, it’s difficult to envisage a sustained uptrend in the stock on account of a short squeeze.
I also have concerns over Canoo’s increasing volatility profile and its heightened sensitivity to the benchmark, which diminishes its allure as a prospective portfolio stock. GOEV's daily standard deviation quotient has increased over time and is currently uncomfortably steep at close to 7%.
Meanwhile, as risk aversion in the broader markets picks up steam, and impacts the benchmark, Canoo may likely take a bigger hit, given an elevated beta of nearly 3x!
Investors should also note that even if Canoo comes out with outstanding Q4 results, there isn’t much scope for an upward shift in Wall Street positioning, as things are already overly bullish. Just for some perspective, 75% of the sell-side analysts who cover GOEV already have a ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ rating, with an enormous average price target of $5.25, implying over 800% upside; at this juncture, that looks like quite a stretch; if anything, the overriding risk here is towards a downward revision of those ratings and the associated price targets!
All things considered, the GOEV stock is a HOLD.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
