Intro

The insurance industry is a vital sector of the global economy, as it provides risk management solutions for individuals and businesses. Insurance companies generate revenue by collecting premiums from policyholders, which they then invest to earn additional income.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), is a leading player in the insurance industry, providing a range of personal and commercial insurance products. The company has a strong market presence across the United States and has been consistently growing its market share. In this analysis, we will take a look into PGR's business model, past performance, future outlook, and it's current valuation.

Business Model

The Progressive Corporation is a holding company in the insurance industry that was founded in 1937 and is based in Mayfield, Ohio. The company offers a range of insurance products and services for personal and commercial auto, residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialized property-casualty coverage in the United States. PGR sells its products through independent insurance agencies, via mobile devices and the internet, and over the phone.

The company's operations are segmented into three areas: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines sector covers personal auto and recreational vehicle insurance, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercraft, snowmobiles, and other associated products.

The Commercial Lines segment offers primary liability and physical damage insurance for vehicles used by small businesses and larger organizations, including general freight, expeditor-type businesses, and operators of dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks, among others. Additionally, this segment provides coverage for towing services and gas/service station businesses, airport taxis, and black-car services.

Lastly, the Property segment specializes in writing residential property insurance for homeowners, renters, and other property owners. It also offers personal umbrella insurance and flood insurance.

Track Record

During the last ten years, PGR has experienced a consistent growth in revenue, and in the most recent fiscal year, it reported $49.6 billion in revenue. This represents a 174% rise in revenue compared to the revenue earned a decade ago.

In addition, the company has shown substantial free cash flow growth, and it reported $6.5 billion in free cash flow in the latest fiscal year. This reflects a 13% decline in free cash flows year over year however, over the longer term it represents a 282% increase over the previous ten years.

Apart from its growth, PGR has also demonstrated impressive profitability throughout the years. Specifically, since 2013, the company has maintained an average return on equity of nearly 20%, however, the company's ROE last year was just 4.4%, representing a substantial decline from 2021 when the company recorded a ROE of 18.1%.

The reason for this steep drop was because the company's net incomes declined 78% last year, due to a considerable reduction in the value of its equity and fixed-maturity security portfolios, resulting in net holding period losses of $2.1 billion, primarily from the company's equity portfolio. In contrast, 2021 net holding period gains were over $900 million. Another reason for the PGR's steep net income decline was last year the company had to write off of goodwill associated with the 2015 acquisition of ARX Holding Corp.

In terms of PGR's balance sheet, it's clear that the company has experienced significant growth based on its book value. Over the past decade, PGR has consistently increased its book value, resulting in an impressive overall growth rate of 163%.

Overall PGR has demonstrated excellence in almost all financial metrics, suggesting that the company is well managed. As a result of the company's strong performance, PGR has outperformed the total return of the S&P 500 over the past year, 3-years, 5-years, and 10-year period. There's a very short list of companies that have achieved this feat. However, investing is about the future, which likely makes investors question whether PGR's next ten years can be as rewarding as the previous decade.

Outlook

Success in the insurance industry is all about managing risks. PGR's management team has identified five main risks that will affect the business. These include insurance risks, operating risks, market risks, liquidity risks, and credit and other financial risks.

First and foremost, insurance risks are the risks that arise from providing coverage to policyholders and include the potential losses or liabilities that the insurer may have to assume. PGR's ability to accurately evaluate and price risks, and to set appropriate rates for policyholders, is critical to its success.

A key performance metric to measure an insurer's underwriting profitability is the combined ratio. It is calculated by dividing the sum of an insurer's expenses and losses by its earned premiums.

With combined ratios, lower is better and over the course of a decade, PGR maintained a combined ratio that averaged less than 93%, which is significantly better than the industry average combined ratio of over 100%. Maintaining such a low combined ratio will be challenging, but the company is committed to achieving a combined ratio lower than 96% which the company achieved last year by reducing advertising spend and costs related to its annual cash-incentive program.

Operating risks include risks that originate from external or internal events that can impact the insurance company's operations, either directly or indirectly. Over the years, the company has made substantial investments in its brand, recognizing the importance of establishing consumer recognition and trust in the Progressive name. Thanks to the company's popular spokesperson Flo, Progressive has become a household name.

Equally important to the business is its ability to create innovative products and services. PGR has established a competitive advantage by offering innovative tools such as Snapshot which allow customers to save money on their policies with safe driving and the Name Your Price Tool which enables customers to find exactly the right policy for them. PGR's ability to create innovative products combined with the strength of its brand has allowed the company to establish a massive number of policies in force.

Turning to market risks which include risks that cause fluctuations in the value of the assets held in the company's investment portfolios. The majority of PGR's investment portfolio is made up of fixed-income securities. Fixed income securities, such as bonds, are typically considered less risky than equities but they are sensitive to changes in interest rates which is currently affecting PGR since we are in a rising interest rate environment. If interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities typically declines.

Another factor affecting the value of PGR's fixed income securities is inflation, which is currently a pain point in today's economy. Fixed income securities provide a fixed rate of return, so inflation can erode the purchasing power of the income stream over time. Therefore, PGR is currently facing significant headwinds on their investment performance which may negatively impact the company's overall profitability.

When investing in PGR, there are two additional risks to take into account. The first is liquidity risk, which refers to the possibility that the company may not have sufficient resources to meet its short-term financial obligations, such as cash, collateral, or other financial liabilities. The second is credit and other financial risks, which relate to the possibility that the counterparty in a transaction may fail to perform according to the agreed terms, or that the insurance company may be unable to fulfill its obligations promptly or obtain capital when required.

Though PGR's investment portfolio does face some headwinds from rising interest rates and inflation, the company's exceptional underwriting skills for insurance policies, coupled with its reputable brand that garners trust from consumers, and its capacity to provide innovative insurance products and tools, will result in outstanding financial performance in the long run in my opinion.

Valuation

To estimate PGR's intrinsic value, we will use a discounted cashflow analysis. We will start with PGR's average free cash flows for the last five years, which amount to $6.22 billion. Next, we'll apply a growth rate of 5% over the next ten years, following the rule of 72, which indicates that a 5% growth rate won't, but will almost, double the starting value in a decade.

We'll use the rule of 72 as a guide to help determine PGR's growth rate, as it can be challenging to make precise forecasts about free cash flow growth rates 10 years into the future. Despite this, I have faith that PGR has the ability to increase its free cash flows by 5% annually given its history of growth and competitive advantages in the industry. Also, according to analysts, PGR is expected to experience a yearly earnings growth rate of 28.64% over the next five years, therefore, a 5% free cash flow growth rate may be conservative, but it is likely justified.

After the initial decade, we will use a 2.5% growth rate to calculate the terminal value. We will apply a 10% discount rate to discount the cash flows, which are derived from the S&P 500's long-term average annualized return with dividends reinvested.

Using these inputs, the DCF analysis shows an intrinsic value of $173.94, resulting in a possible gain of 25.66% for investors.

Assuming you think a 5% growth rate for PGR over the next ten years is too conservative, it's crucial to note that the company only needs to achieve a 2.10% yearly growth rate during the same period to justify its current stock price. 2.10% is not a high hurdle rate for a company of PGR's quality, which supports that the company is undervalued based on this DCF analysis.

When evaluating a stock, it's important to use multiple valuation techniques because no single method can provide a complete and accurate picture of a company's financial health or future prospects. Therefore, we will also run a comparative analysis on PGR to estimate its intrinsic value.

The comparative analysis will take the highest, lowest, and median price-to-earnings ratios that the market has applied to PGR over the last five years, in addition to the sector median P/E ratio of 9.98. These multiples will be applied to PGR's 2023 EPS estimate of $6.56 per share to determine a bear, bull and base case intrinsic values.

Scenario P/E Next Year Earnings Estimate Intrinsic Value Estimate % Change Bear Case 8.357 $6.56 $54.82 -61.02% 5Y Median P/E 14.05 $6.56 $92.17 -34.47% Bull Case 124.48 $6.56 $816.59 480.58% Sector Median Valuation 9.98 $6.56 $65.47 -53.45% Click to enlarge

The base case scenario for PGR, which aligns with the 5-year median P/E ratio, is deemed the most significant as it represents the most likely outcome. If this scenario materializes, investors could experience a substantial decline of 34.47%.

If PGR is valued at the sector median multiple, the result would be an even greater decline of 53.45%. Overall, based on the comparative analysis, PGR appears to be overvalued, and investors should anticipate a retreat from the company's current price.

Takeaway

Progressive Corporation is a leading insurance company that has a robust track record of profitability and free cash flow growth. This success is attributed to the company's superior underwriting capabilities and its ability to create innovative insurance products and tools. Furthermore, PGR's strong brand name instills trust in consumers, which has contributed to its continued growth and success.

In addition to profitability and cash flow growth, PGR has also demonstrated strong book value growth. This is an indicator of the company's ability to generate long-term value for its shareholders. PGR's focus on strategic initiatives and investments in technology has helped the company maintain its competitive edge and further drive growth.

Despite its impressive performance, PGR remains significantly undervalued according to a discounted cash flow analysis. However, the comparative analysis suggests the opposite and indicates that the company is substantially overvalued. Therefore, the company isn't objectively undervalued or overvalued in my view.

Overall, PGR's exceptional underwriting skills, prominent brand, and innovative insurance offerings and resources will allow it to maintain its top position in the insurance industry. However, at the current price, the company isn't obviously undervalued. If you currently own shares of PGR, I advise holding onto this exceptional insurance company. But if you're considering starting a new position, it might be beneficial to wait for a more favorable entry point.

