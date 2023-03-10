Wheaton Precious Metals: A Solid Streamer That Deserves More Attention

Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. generated revenues of $236.05 million during Q4 2022, down 15.2% year-over-year. The adjusted income was $103.74 million, or $0.23 per share.
  • Wheaton sold 293,234 GEOs during 2022, down from 312,465 GEOS the prior year. It was a weak production on the decline for the last four quarters.
  • I believe it is safe to accumulate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares between $38 and $39.5, with possible lower support at $37.1.
Gold and Silver Coins

rticknor

Introduction

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) released its fourth-quarter 2022 results on March 10, 2023.

Note: This article updates my previous article published on December 4, 2022. I have been following WPM quarterly results since Sep. 2018.

Map

WPM Assets location Presentation (WPM March Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

WPM Gold, Silver, Copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

WPM Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The fourth quarter of 2022 yielded revenue of $236.05 million (50.4% gold, 45% silver, 2.8% palladium, and 1.8% cobalt), down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis and up 7.9% sequentially.

Chart

WPM Quarterly revenues per metal history (Fun Trading)

Gold represents 49%, and silver 50.4% of this quarter's total revenue.

Chart

WPM Gold and Silver price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

WPM Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus Capex.

Table

WPM Dividend policy (WPM Presentation)

Chart

WPM Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Also, WPM owns total long-term equity investments of $255.54 million (fair value) in 4Q22 (Bear Creek, Sabina, Kutcho, Hecla, and others).

Table

WPM Balance sheet presentation (WPM Presentation)

CEO Randy Smallwood said in the conference call:

We completed the previously announced sale of the Yauliyacu stream back to Glencore for $132 million, a continuation of our portfolio optimization efforts, which also saw sale of Keno Hill stream for $141 million earlier in the year. The sale of Yauliyacu and Keno Hill streams contributed to the overall quality of our portfolio, where now 93% of Wheaton's production comes from assets that fall in the lowest half of the cost curve.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

Chart

WPM Quarterly Gold Equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

This quarter's gold equivalent production was 148,323 GEOs compared to 184,551 GEOs last year, a significant drop due to sales.

The company sold 293,234 GEOs during 2022, down from 312,465 GEOS the prior year. It was a weak production on the decline for the last four quarters.

Chart

WPM Quarterly Gold Silver ration history (Fun Trading)

The gold/silver ratio is 1:80.2 this quarter (see chart above).

Table

WPM 2023 OUTLOOK (WPM press release)

chart

WPM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term WPM and hold a long-term position, as explained in my article.

