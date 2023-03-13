Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2023 7:58 PM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Allen - Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Justin Klee - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Margaret Olinger - Global Head of Commercial and CCO

James Frates - Chief Financial Officer

Josh Cohen - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Ananda Ghosh - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Gary, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company’s request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lindsey Allen, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please proceed.

Lindsey Allen

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings. With me on the call are Josh Cohen and Justin Klee, our Co-CEOs; Margaret Olinger, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Jim Frates, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that any statements we make or information presented on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on our current beliefs, plans and expectations, and are made pertinent to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.These statements include, but are not limited to our expectations with respect to RELYVRIO and ALBRIOZA, statements regarding regulatory developments and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.