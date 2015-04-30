Why Bonds May Still Be Appealing Despite Hawkish Signals From The Fed

Summary

  • You step from the Fed and then you look around the world, there is this uncertainty associated with where we are, with this inflationary environment that every country is dealing with.
  • Certainly from a longer perspective, given sort of the post-GFC world that we've been in, we do have income for the first time in a long, long time.
  • We can expect a portfolio, a 60-40 portfolio, to play a role now, given the fact that fixed income has income.

Recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggest interest rates could go higher than previously expected. But Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, Active Fixed Income at TD Asset Management, tells Greg Bonnell he still sees opportunity in fixed income.

