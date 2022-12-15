DraftKings Is A Speculative Bet

Summary

  • The opportunity in front of DKNG is evident as more states legalize online sports betting.
  • However, the company needs to prove it can generate positive EBITDA and free cash flow.
  • Until then, the stock is a speculative bet.

The opportunity in front of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is clear. However, it needs to prove that it can get to EBITDA and free cash flow positive and still grow. Until then, DKNG stock is a speculative bet.

Company

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

