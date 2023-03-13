S&P U.S. Indices Year-End 2022: Analyzing Relative Returns To CRSP

Mar. 13, 2023 9:44 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P U.S. Equity Indices aim to represent and measure the performance of distinct market cap segments of the investable U.S. equity market.
  • The S&P U.S. Core Indices’ 2022 outperformance drove the S&P U.S. Growth Indices’ relative returns versus CRSP growth indices.
  • Despite a challenging 2022 for the U.S. equity market, S&P U.S. Core Indices outperformed CRSP core indices.

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk

By Cristopher Anguiano

The S&P U.S. Equity Indices aim to represent and measure the performance of distinct market cap segments of the investable U.S. equity market. The S&P Composite 1500®, which consists of the S&P 500

S&P U.S. Core Indices Typically Outperformed CRSP Indices over Different Time Periods

The Information Technology Sector Was a Key Outperformance Driver for the S&P MidCap 400

S&P U.S. Style Indices and CRSP U.S. Style Indices Return Differences in 2022

S&P U.S. Style Indices 2022 Performance Attribution Relative to CRSP U.S. Style Indices

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.18K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.