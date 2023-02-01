RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is a Brazilian payment processing and e-banking company has fallen in recent months, at least in part to several analyst downgrades. Recent quarterly earnings show that these reports focus on transitory factors and are thus overly negative. So in this report we go through the following points.

Review Q4 and 2022 earnings where, spoiler alert, PAGS beat earnings.

Review analyst criticisms and downgrades in 2023 around financial costs of high interest rates, margin declines and profitability of PagBank.

PAGS user and payment growth from its e-banking operations continue to be undervalued and represent a large new opportunity.

Data by YCharts

It is easy to look at the price fall from $60 to below $10 and worry. The stock is close to all-time low despite strong earnings. Recent falls for financials happened as problems with Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) hit the headlines. It is hard to see any link to PAGS however and its likely sector weakness.

For us, a return to near $8 per share is a buying opportunity.

The current value/price level ignores PAGS' attractive valuation of just 10 times earnings with strong fundamental growth of 30-50% in revenues, payment value and earnings.

Q4 and 2022 Earnings Recap

PagSeguro Digital reported earnings on March 2nd, beating analysts on bottom-line earnings. Here are some key points.

Item Amount Growth Q4 Earnings R$ 408 M ($78.4 M) 35% 2022 Revenue R$ 14.1 B 49% 2022 TPV R$ 354 B 40% Year End Loan Portfolio R$ 2.7 B 43% 2022 Net Income R$ 1.5 B 29% Click to enlarge

It might not look it, but the last line of 2022 net income growth of 29% was easily the most impressive. This was achieved despite a headwind of R$ 2 B+ of financial expenses from spiking interest rates.

PAGS has produced excellent cost control (see below). It has reduced operating expenses to 15.7% of revenue in 2022. It's also using deposit base to help defray financial costs, which is adding to the bottom-line.

PAGS

Put another way, PAGS has long taken the opposite path of many technology companies. It doesn't burn cash to buy growth. It has grown profitably at about 40% for several years. A large TAM allows growth for many years.

Whilst earnings were strong, the quarter-on-quarter revenue was down slightly (-1.78%) although still up over 21Q4 by 21%. Higher turnover through debit cards have lowered take rates was the explanation.

Analysts' Short Term Focus

Let's return to the analyst downgrades in 2023 that have dragged PAGS stock lower in recent times. A few analysts have downgraded PAGS from 'overweight' to 'market weight' plus one sell rating.

The arguments are all similar to what Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta recently wrote in a report.

Net margins have steadily declined at PagSeguro, as the company continues to absorb the impact of higher interest rates. Furthermore, its shift to the SME segment has also led to relatively lower margins compared to higher margin micro-merchants, and PagBank has yet to become profitable."

Whilst all three points are true, they are only the negative side of the coin. Our response is as following:

Higher interest rates won't last forever and Brazilian inflation is already cooling which will allow rates to ease, turning into tailwind. Moving into the SME segment is lower margin, true, but is driving tremendous growth in TPV (total payment value). PagBank has yet to become profitable but user growth continues, while deposits and credit portfolio are growing at 135% and 42% respectively over the last 12 months.

Peak Inflation Creates an Opportunity

Let's start with the macro-situation for PAGS by looking at situation in Brazil.

Inflation has been a problem for Brazil in the past, so that might explain the aggressive reaction of the Central Bank of Brazil. They raised rates earlier and higher than the US and practically every other country.

Currently the Brazilian reserve rate, known as the Selic rate is 13.75% - far higher than the US rate of 4.50-4.75%.

Bloomberg

The Selic Rate of 13.75% remains far above Brazilian CPI at 5.77% and has successfully halved inflation. This is a positive real interest rate. In stark contrast the US has inflation at 6.4%, aka higher than the reserve rate.

There appears scope for rate cuts, but most analysts expect the first cut in Q3 and rates to still remain around 11.5% by year end.

Bloomberg

Increased fiscal spending from new Brazilian President Luiz Inácio 'Lula' da Silva is the reason for the cautious forecasts. Should inflation remain at around 5% or fall further, then rates might decline quicker than forecast.

Either way however, it is clear the headwind that is causing a jump in financing costs for PAGS has peaked. It will turn into a tailwind for earnings soon.

SME move is driving TPV growth

The next analyst concern, is one that has been recurring for years, is that PagSeguro Digital can't maintain it's take rate and that's earnings are poised to crumble. Earnings have flattened recently, but this is mostly due to financial costs of higher interest rates rather than falling revenues.

Caterer Goodman

PAGS has shown it can win market share, grow TPV aggressively all without aggressive price action. Market share growth shows real strength particularly when combined with consistent profitability far above usual industry levels.

Caterer Goodman

In the Q3 earnings call CEO Ricardo Dutra explained how they maintain the highest take rates in the industry.

The fact that we also have a huge base of long tail clients also helps us because we are able to, let's say, cut some promotions that it had in the past, and these clients, they are much more focused on getting the money as fast as possible than to the price itself. So I would say this is the main reason why we are able to increase prices and still gaining share and be more profitable than others. So not to say here, it's not a, let's say, more like the DNA of the company is attack DNA, self-service and so on. But I would say you that the value proposition that we have with banking plus acquiring and the instant settlement not to say the execution, customer service, one app, one-stop shop also help us. The combination of all of the things make us a different company and allow us to increase price in a very successful way.

A company that has pricing power is a key sign of a company with a moat. Warren Buffett called pricing power the "single most important factor when evaluating a business."

Another sign of strength is the fact that PAGS' market share continues to grow steadily despite its market leading take rate and profit margin.

PAGS E-Banking Growth is Under-rated

The last criticism is that PagBank isn't profitable. Again this is true but again, this is a temporary condition, not an end result. PagBank was only launched 4 years ago in Q1 2019 and has grown from nothing to 16.2 m active users.

Current active user growth is currently about 25-30% per year.

Caterer Goodman

PagBank is now the second largest e-bank in Brazil.

This is driving TPV growth of 79% for PagBank for the year to Q3 2022.

Caterer Goodman

In Q4 2022 PagBank's TPV of R$ 114.9 B has completely leapfrogged PagSeguro's merchant acquisition TPV of $R94.3 B.

It's not just transactions though, with deposits and lending growing fast. Deposit growth of 135% year on year to $R20.7 B for Q4 2022.

Caterer Goodman

PagSeguro Digital is steadily building an economic and eventually profitable e-banking business from nothing. Yet the profit potential of this unit is currently quite under-utilized.

Banks make money by issuing credit and lending out their deposits. PAGS, however, is only cautiously growing its loan portfolio. Indeed, in the last quarter growth, the credit portfolio didn't grow. PAGS is in the middle of changing its strategy to focus on fully secured lending.

Another advantage of having your bank is the cost advantage of your float. A cash reserve, called a float, is required to fund the quick settlement of transactions. This is a key part of PAGS attraction to business POS users as mentioned in the section above. Rising interest rates have crimped profit growth over the last 12 months, but rapid growth of PagBank is ameliorating this problem.

The key question is: when will PagBank become profitable?

That's hard to say but hinges on the credit portfolio. The credit portfolio of R$2.7 billion (which is just $520 million USD) isn't economic yet. But given deposits grew 135% there will be plenty of capacity to increase lending when the lending infrastructure is fully operational.

PAGS Valuation is Attractive

Unlike many so-called fintech companies, you don't need to create novel valuation methodologies to show the worth of PagSeguro Digital. It's been very consistent with its profit for several years.

Caterer Goodman

The last 18 months have been the most impressive. Rapidly spiking interest rates caused a massive spike in financial costs. Further has been the cost drag of building PagBank.

Summary

The mistake that analysts make is to think the last year's earnings lull is the new normal. It's not. Not only that, but these last two years weren't wasted.

If anything, earnings could surge over the next 18 months as interest rates ease, SME market share continues to grow driving TPV growth and the lending division starts to make proper use of an exploding deposit base. PAGS has built PagBank into a sizable player that will soon be profitable.

A multiple of 10.5 times earnings isn't deep value single digit PE. Yet, PAGS seems very cheaper than most similar payments companies like Block (SQ) - PE of 43, PayPal (PYPL) with a PE of 15 or Visa (V) PE of 25. We can see scenarios where interest rates decline enough and lending grows to enable EPS growth of 50% over the next 18 months.

PAGS is very fair and reasonable value for a business growing most fundamentals at 30-50% per annum and a market leading profit margin. We continue to add further to our holding below $9.50 for a long term holding.

Note: Please note that this report is not financial advice, does not consider your personal situation and you should seek individualized professional advice before purchasing this or any other security or investment.