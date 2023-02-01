PagSeguro: Buy The Dip For Long-Term Growth And Market Position

Mar. 13, 2023 9:55 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)
Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
661 Followers

Summary

  • Q4 earnings jumped 35% over a year earlier due to growing TPV (total payment volumes), market share, and growth in secured loans.
  • PAGS is a growth stock with a history of 30%+ revenue growth trading at value stock levels of just 10.5 x earnings.
  • Analyst forecasts are overly negative and recurring forecasts of margin collapse are overstated and ignore positive trends.
  • E-banking growth and digital payments still have a long runway of growth given the large unbanked and under-banked population of Brazil.
  • Brazilian inflation has peaked and the earnings headwind from rising interest rates will likely turn into a tailwind soon.

Happy Afro girl in Barcelona shopping online on the move

RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is a Brazilian payment processing and e-banking company has fallen in recent months, at least in part to several analyst downgrades. Recent quarterly earnings show that these reports focus on transitory factors

Chart
Data by YCharts

Operating Efficiency

PAGS

Brazil Inflation vs Selic Rate

Bloomberg

Brazil Rate Forecast

Bloomberg

PAGS Revenue and Earnings

Caterer Goodman

PAGS TPV Market Share

Caterer Goodman

PagBank Active Users

Caterer Goodman

PagBank TPV

Caterer Goodman

PagBank Deposits and Lending

Caterer Goodman

PAGS Net Income Quarterly

Caterer Goodman

This article was written by

Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
661 Followers
CGP Asset Management manages discretionary trading accounts for clients in a “Global Technology Growth” strategy. This strategy combines quantitative and qualitative elements with a global perspective. The parent company Caterer Goodman Partners was co-founded by Owen Caterer in 2011 as a financial advisory firm, but since 2017 has focused exclusively on discretionary trading accounts on Interactive Brokers.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own this stock directly and for client portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.