Bert's February 2023 Dividend Income Summary

Mar. 13, 2023 10:30 PM ETC, GD, INTC, PFS, SBUX, T, TXN, VZ
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
14.95K Followers

Summary

  • We received $826.12 in February dividend income. Unfortunately, my dividend income decreased 5.45% this month compared to last year.
  • The main reason our dividend is down this year compared to last year is due predominantly to the AT&T dividend cut.
  • We increased our investment in Citibank, Starbucks, and Verizon while starting a new position in Texas Instruments.

Growing bar graph from US dollar banknotes

DavidLeshem

February is in the books. Each month, we share our dividend income results. This article will feature Bert and his wife’s February dividend income total. Plus, we will share a few portfolio observations!

Why I Invest in Dividend

dividend income

dividends by company

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
14.95K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.