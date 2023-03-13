Finance of America Companies, Inc. (FOA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Finance of America Companies, Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Fant - SVP, Finance

Graham Fleming - President and Interim CEO

Johan Gericke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Finance of America Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is John and I’ll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now hand you over to Michael Fant, Senior Vice President, Finance to begin. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Fant

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Finance of America’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. With me today are Graham Fleming, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Johan Gericke, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded and you can find the earnings release and presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.financeofamerica.com.

In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial metrics to the extent available without unreasonable effort discussed on today’s call in our earnings press release and presentation on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Also, I would like to remind everyone that comments on this conference call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Company’s expected operating and financial performance for future periods. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to the Safe Harbor statement for forward-looking statements that you’ll find in today’s earnings release. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks or other factors, including those that are described in the Risk Factor section of

