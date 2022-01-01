Justin Paget

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last paid a monthly cash dividend of $0.1225 per share, a 0.7% increase from its prior payout and for a 4.7% yield. Hence, I've added the REIT to the monthly paying component of my income portfolio with a view to holding the shares as a core long-term position. There is a lot to be excited about here with rising FFO and dividends set against a steady tangible book value. Crucially, STAG's property portfolio of US single-tenant, industrial properties stands to remain a non-disruptable asset class against wider fears around the future of malls, offices, and theatre properties faced by some of my other REITs.

The income is what I'm chasing here and this has been on an upward ramp since STAG went public in 2011. The monthly dividend was kicked off at $0.10 per share and has since grown at a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 3.17%. As of the end of STAG's last reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, the portfolio held 562 buildings spread over 111.7 million square feet across 41 states. Its acquisition pipeline stands at 131 properties across 20.4 million square feet and with an aggregate purchase price of $2.4 billion.

Hence, against what was a total weighted average cap rate of 5.2% for fiscal 2022 property acquisitions, I think the upward momentum on dividends should be maintained over the next few years. STAG's acquisition strategy is undoubtedly aggressive with the REIT guiding for acquisition volume of between $300 million and $700 million and dispositions between $50 million and $200 million in 2023. I normally avoid REITs that are heavy on acquisitions and disposals, especially in a rising interest rate environment, but STAG stock has proved to be shrewd as evidenced by consensus estimates for forward FFO growth of 4.73%.

A Revenue Beat As FFO Drives Healthy Payout Coverage

STAG's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings saw revenue come in at $170.3 million, an increase of 15.5% over the year-ago quarter and a beat by $4.55 million on consensus estimates. This was driven by strong leasing activity with 2.98 million square feet of new leases signed during the quarter. Leases signed over fiscal 2022 came with an average rental increase of 3% with management stating during their recent earnings call that certain markets commanded a 4% and above rent increase. STAG has achieved a post-period end annual rental escalator of 3.4% on 8.4 million square feet of year-to-date leasing. This is against 13.7 million square feet of leasing projected for 2023.

Fourth quarter cash NOI of $130.1 million was an increase of 13.7% over the year-ago comp. This drove core FFO of $0.55 per share, an increase of 7.8% versus the year-ago quarter. The 3-monthly total of dividends against this meant a payout ratio of 67%. However, cash available for distribution was lower at $86.1 million, around $0.48 per share, an increase of 16.1% from the year-ago quarter but for a higher payout ratio of 77%.

The company's balance sheet is built around fixed-rate debt with the only floating rate debt being their revolver and with only $53.3 million of debt maturing through 2024. And whilst STAG's tangible book value per share at $16.02 as of the end of the quarter was a $0.10 per share sequential decrease from $16.12, it was up by 3.15% over the year-ago comp.

Stable Monthly Payouts

Fundamentally, STAG's monthly payouts and relatively healthy 77% payout ratio against its strong acquisition pipeline have formed the critical reasons for my long position. That leasing demand remains strong even against the specter of a recession is a reason for bullishness with consensus estimates now expecting a core FFO of at least $2.31 per share for fiscal 2023.

Hence, shareholders could see a dividend raise in the range of 3% to 4% this year. This would still maintain the payout ratio below 80%. STAG's property portfolio at the end of the fourth quarter was around 99% occupied and the REIT is guiding for this to pull back slightly by around 50 basis points through 2023. However, this will be offset from a revenue perspective by rental escalators on 2023 leases.

What's the overall risk here? The economy looks frail and guidance for a 50 basis point increase in occupancy could prove to be too low if forecasts for a recession in the latter part of 2023 prove to be true. STAG's property portfolio should be more impervious and resilient to the type of economic disruption expected this year with demand for warehousing space likely to weaken but not to the extent that NOI or the dividend will be threatened. E-commerce forms a large part of its property demand and this maintains a bright long-term growth future against expected short-term economic volatility.