Vladimir Zapletin

One of the most challenging parts of long-term investing is how to hold companies in very cyclical industries. Most investors don't want to be traders, but figuring out what part of the business cycle a company is in is difficult.

The North American steel business has been one of the more cyclical industries some. There are very few significant long-term constraints on iron ore and steel production within the United States and Canada, and when prices rise and production begins to increases the market frequently becomes oversupplied very quickly.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is a vertically integrated steel producer in the US. The company is the largest producer of flat rolled steel in the world. Hot rolled and coated steel account for just over 60% of what the company sells, with nearly 31% of their end steel products sold to automotive manufacturers. The company purchased the production assets from Arcelor-Mittal and also acquired AK Steel, financing both transactions through the debt markets. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest provider of automotive grade steel in the United States. This company sells primarily in the North American Steel and Iron ore markets. Read our previous coverage on the company here.

Hot rolled steel prices have risen significantly in the last several months, and CLF stock has predictably performed well during this time period.

A Steel Price Chart (tradingeconomics.com) Data by YCharts

Steel prices peaked in August 2022, then fell nearly 40% over the next 5 months. Cliffs' stock also fell over 35% after steel prices plummeted in the backend of 2022. The company sells on both fixed and spot price contracts, but obviously the price of steel will determine what Cliffs' selling price in the market is over the long-term.

Even though steel prices have risen nearly doubled in North America over the last 6 months, steel futures are also predicting that the prices will fall in back half of the year. The October 2023 Hot Rolled Coiled Steel contract currently trades at $985 a ton, the November 2023 HRC contract trades at $969 a ton, and the December 2023 HRC contract trades $944 a ton. There are also a number of reasons to believe that the North America Steel market will weaken over the course of the year. Interest rate rises continue to making getting loans, including in the auto industry, more difficult, and are slowing overall growth rates as well.

Steel factory utilization rates have risen significantly as prices have moved up over the last several months, and these levels are approaching the point we saw before the market become significantly oversupplied in the middle of last year. Inflation also remains a problem with supply chain issues and labor shortage problems still pushing costs higher, the Fed has committed to continuing to raise rates.

Many analysts are also forecasting that the North American Steel market will remain a slow growth industry in 2023. US Steel recently suggested the first quarter of this year will be a trough for the market. Fitch is also projecting only modest growth in the US steel market this year, and the World Steel Association is expecting 1% year-over-year growth in the North American Steel industry. This is why the significant new supplies that are expected to come on-line shortly now that Steel Mill utilization rates are up with prices increasing should keep the price of Steel down moving forward. Supply chain issues and rising loan costs are also impacting the US Auto Industry that Cliffs in particular is heavily dependent on.

US steel capacity utilization rates rose to similar levels in 2021 and 2022 ahead of the collapse in prices in the second half of 2022. There are signs steel mill utilization rates are also now reaching similarly unsustainable levels of production again. The US Steel capacity utilization rate reached 74.4% this month, which is approaching the capacity utilization rate of 80.2% reached ahead of the market collapsing last year.

There are some positives for the North American Steel industry in 2023. Infrastructure spending is supposed to ramp up, and China is opening up their economy as well, which should relieve some of the supply chain issues the auto industry is having. Still, significant new steel supplies are coming online as capacity utilization rates continue to rise, and North American Steel market growth expectations remain very low.

This is why Cliffs looks overvalued right now after recent price run-up. Cleveland Cliffs remains a high cost producer with lower margins than most of the company competitors, such as Nucor (NUE) and US Steel (X). Cliffs net margin is 5.81%, while Nucor's net margin is 18.25%, and US Steel's net margin is 11.98%. Still, Cliffs' trades at 12.38x forecasted forward Non-GAAP earnings. Cliffs' 5-year average valuation has been 5.36x expected forward Non-GAAP earnings, and the company trades a significant premium to both Nucor and US Steel. US Steel currently trades at .63x likely forward book value, while Cliffs trades at 1.16x forward book value. Nucor trades at 12.19x projected forward Non-GAAP earnings.

Cliffs share price has risen and fallen with the price of North American Steel for some time, and the steel market has been very cyclical over the last 10 years. Even though infrastructure spending should increase demand for steel in the construction industry this year, the recent price increases will likely lead the market to become oversupplied again as we saw in early 2022. Cliffs has proven to be a good trading stock for those who want to try to time the business cycle, but there are still no significant long-term barriers to new supplies coming on-line in this industry, so steel prices remain volatile. While speculators may continue to take positions in Cliffs, this company's business model makes is not likely viable for most long-term investors.