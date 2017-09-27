Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) (NYSE:CWEN.A) is a clean energy infrastructure company which sells energy through long term power purchasing agreements. This provides excellent visibility into future earnings while funding a healthy 5% dividend. With this level of stability it makes the investment decision mostly a matter of valuation. This article will look at growth rate and risks to assess how the cashflow yield stacks up.
Let me begin by establishing a true earnings number as the industry’s use of non GAAP metrics makes this a bit tricky.
Below is Clearway’s 2023 earnings guidance.
With 202 million shares outstanding, $410 million of Cash Available For Distribution (CAFD) represents about $2.03 per share.
As a cash metric, CAFD is meant to measure the actual impact to cash, but as an investor I am more interested in what the company’s economic earnings are. As such I would make the following adjustments to get to a truer earnings figure.
They already provide the numbers for amortization ($303 million) and stock comp ($5 million), but to get to real depreciation we have to do some calculations.
In real estate one would typically add back all of depreciation to get to FFO or AFFO, but energy assets are different. While a commercial real estate property will tend to appreciate over time when well maintained, energy assets tend to get depleted. Oil and gas fields run out of the raw resource or at least the readily accessible portion of that resource.
CWEN is mostly on the renewables side, but these assets also have limited lifespans. Traditionally the useful life of a wind turbine has been about 20 years, but technology has improved and Berkeley Lab estimates the useful life of wind power plants is now about 30 years. Solar has a roughly 30-35 year life span.
Given that these assets need to be replaced about every 30-35 years a significant portion of the depreciation is real. In my opinion, a 3% annual depreciation expense would be appropriate.
CWEN has about $10.5B of PP&E at cost.
Using a 3% annual depreciation schedule that would be a real expense of about $315 million. You may notice that the recorded level of depreciation in guidance is $620 million.
Why is guided depreciation so much higher than real depreciation?
It has to do with tax incentives for solar and wind in which the projects can have dramatically accelerated depreciation schedules which facilitates tax savings. As per the 10-K:
“Pursuant to the U.S. federal Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System, or MACRS, wind and solar projects are generally depreciable for tax purposes over a five-year period (before taking into account certain conventions) even though the useful life of such projects is generally much longer than five years. The Tax Act also provides for immediate and 100% expensing and deductibility for eligible property acquired and placed in service after September 27, 2017, and before January 1, 2023, with phase downs permitting 80%, 60%, 40% and 20% expensing and deductibility for property acquired and placed in service during 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively.”
Thus as long as CWEN keeps building new renewable energy projects they will continue to have abnormally high GAAP and tax depreciation.
This is a great thing because it shelters functionally all of CWEN’s taxation. As of 12/31/22 the company has accrued $481 million of NOL carry forward balance. CWEN estimates it will almost entirely shelter them from income tax through 2027.
Since depreciation is not a cash expense it is added back in to CWEN’s CAFD figure. As discussed above I would not penalize them for the entire $620 million of accelerated depreciation, but I do think about $315 million represents the true depreciation.
Finally, Asset Retirement Obligations or AROs are a noncash expense, but a real expense as the infrastructure company will have to pay them when its fields are depleted. Annual accrual to AROs appears to be about $10 million.
Back to the CAFD to true earnings calculations:
True 2023 earnings = $383 million. With 202 million shares outstanding that is true earnings of $1.90 per share. The earnings multiple depends on which class of security one buys.
CWEN has 4 classes of common stock, but the 2 publicly traded are CWEN which is the class C and CWEN.A which is the class A.
As seen above in the Portfolio Income Solutions Arbitrage Tracker, CWEN.A trades at a substantial discount to CWEN.
These securities are pari-passu with respect to claims on earnings, dividends and liquidation preference. CWEN.A has 100X the voting power of CWEN, but has slightly less liquidity due to fewer shares of its class outstanding.
In my opinion CWEN.A is a much better deal than CWEN. I will happily take a 6% discount and more voting power for slightly less liquidity.
Using CWEN.A’s price of $29.35, it is trading at a true earnings multiple of 15.4X. The 5% dividend is well covered, but this cashflow yield alone is not enough to get me interested in a stock.
A company needs about 10% cashflow yield to outperform the market in today’s environment if it is just going to be a flat earner, so with CWEN.A trading at a 6.5% true earnings yield it needs some growth to make it over my investment hurdle.
Fortunately, the New Jersey based infrastructure company has a strong growth pipeline.
I see 3 sources of significant growth:
CWEN profitably sold well over $1B of geothermal assets and is still investing the proceeds. Much of this reinvestment is not in the 2023 guidance and represents forward growth. As this is cash on balance sheet it will be pure accretion to the bottom line.
With projects already in place at CAFD cap rates from 9%-10.8%, the accretion looks to be about $39 million in annual CAFD.
Beyond the geothermal proceeds, CWEN has a profitable spread with a roughly 6% blended cost of capital and projects available at close to 10% ROIC. Many of these are already planned with developments going out to 2026.
The 3rd source of growth is more organic in nature as it comes from the debt amortization already in place. With CWEN paying down $303 million in debt annually, each year that is $303 million less debt on which they have to pay interest.
New debt issuance is more expensive, but CWEN’s in-place debt is around 4% so that would be about $12 million of accretion annually from debt paydown or about 6 cents per share. The ability to pay this debt down while still financing growth and dividends comes from the fact that depreciation is a non-cash expense that won’t need to be funded until over a decade down the road.
So we are accounting for the real portion of this expense in our true earnings number in addition to the maintenance capex, but since the cash portion is a ways off they get to use that to dramatically lower interest expense for the next 15 years.
Between the 3 sources of growth, CWEN looks to have a growth rate in the high single digits for the next 5 years. That, in combination with the 5% dividend, positions it to outperform the market at current valuation. The company has a stated objective to grow dividends over time so I believe the growth to CAFD will result in proportional dividend growth to continue their trajectory.
CWEN’s revenues are very long term in nature with PPAs going out as late as 2044.
This introduces some counterparty risk. For the most part these are strong counterparties in the form of megacap companies or utilities, but things can go wrong and they have. A few years ago, PG&E (PCG) went bankrupt and while they have emerged and are once again paying CWEN, it did cause some significant headaches for the company.
I think there is also significant risk and upside in the useful life of renewable energy assets. These are still fairly new technologies, at least in their current engineered form, so I think there is potential for the useful life to be either longer or shorter than anticipated. This could cause additional capex requirements as assets age.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWEN.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments