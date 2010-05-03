IDE: Another Shrinking NAV / Shrinking Income Fund

  • The IDE has an interesting concept of potentially benefiting from the global need to revitalize critical infrastructure.
  • Unfortunately, investment performance has been poor, with 5Yr average annual returns of only 1.1%.
  • IDE's 9.6% yield appears to be simply the fund returning investors' own capital.
  • I would avoid this shrinking NAV/income fund.

The Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) has an interesting concept, trying to capitalize on the need to revitalize critical infrastructure across the world.

Unfortunately, performance for the fund has been poor, with 5-Yr average annual returns of only

IDE sector allocation

Figure 1 - IDE sector allocation (voya.com)

IDE historical returns

Figure 2 - IDE historical returns (morningstar.com)

IDE distribution has been largely funded by ROC

Figure 3 - IDE distribution has been largely funded from ROC (IDE 2022 semi-annual report)

IDE has a long-term amortizing NAV

Figure 4 - IDE has a long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

IDE's distribution has shrunk since inception

Figure 5 - IDE's distribution has shrunk since inception (Seeking Alpha)

IDE trades at a steep discount to NAV

Figure 6 - IDE trades at a steep discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

