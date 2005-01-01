Torsten Asmus

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) is a great option for investors who want to take advantage of current elevated bond yields while also protecting against further rate increases. The downside of the TLTW is that it will underperform in the event of a sharp drop in bond yields, but with a 10.7% yield to maturity, the risk-reward looks attractive, particularly for income investors looking to limit volatility.

The TLTW ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index that reflects a strategy of holding the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) while writing (selling) one-month covered call options to generate income. The TLT itself seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years. The TLTW sells calls that are 2.0% out of the money when written. The fund's yield of 10.7% reflects the underlying yield on the TLT plus the option premium received in return for limiting monthly capital gains to 2%, while also assuming the risk of capital losses. The TLTW contractually charges a 0.5% expense ratio. However, iShares has agreed to waive certain fees until 2028 thus lowering the net expense ratio to 0.35%.

TLT Vs TLTW, Total Return (Bloomberg)

As a result of option selling, the ETF tends to outperform during periods of TLT declines and underperform when the TLT rises, which should appeal to investors looking to limit volatility relative to the TLT itself. While the fund only started in August 2022, the CBEO Buywrite index that it tracks goes back to 2005. During the bull market that ended in early 2020, the Buywrite index underperformed the TLT by over 2% annually as it failed to participate in the major rallies seen in late-2008-early-2009 and from 2018 to early-2020. However, in the bear market that begun in early 2020, the strategy has outperformed by over 8% annually. The ETF's 10.7% yield and the strong outperformance seen since 2020 in part reflects the elevated level of implied volatility in the bond market as shown by the ICE BofA MOVE index.

MOVE Implied Bond Volatility Index (Bloomberg)

Readers may be aware of my bullish position in the TLT as argued in 'TLT: If The Fed Blinks, Bonds Will Soar', and while I believe that yields will head lower and the TLT will move higher, investors should prefer the TLTW if they want to hedge against a potential bearish steepening in the yield curve from current deeply inverted levels. In fact, a gradual rise in yields would not necessarily prevent decent gains for the TLTW. For instance, from the 20-year UST yield lows of 2.7% in October 2011 to the yield highs of 3.5% in November 2018, the Buywrite strategy managed to return 3.1%, outperforming the TLT by 1.3% annually.

TLT Buywrite Strategy Vs US 20-Year UST Yields (Bloomberg)

Investors should also prefer the TLTW if they expect a gradual decline in bond yields. While bond yields have had a tendency to crash rather than decline steadily in the past, there have been periods where gradual declines in bond yields have seen the Buywrite strategy outperform the TLT. From the yield peak of 3.9% in August 2013 to the interim low of 3.0% a year later, the Buywrite strategy actually outperformed the TLT by 1.5%. Similar outperformance was also seen during the 60bps decline in yields in 2017 as the gradual nature of the declines resulted in limited capital losses.

US 20-Year UST Yield Vs Ratio Of Buywrite Strategy over TLT (Bloomberg)

Of course, the best-case scenario for the TLTW would still be a collapse in bond yields. Despite significant underperformance versus TLT the Buywrite strategy still managed to return 30% during the bond bull market seen during the Global Financial Crisis. It also returned 30% during the 2018-2020 bond bull market. Current conditions are beginning to look increasingly similar to those that preceded the Global Financial Crisis, with investors now expecting rate cuts to begin by the second half of the year according to Fed funds futures markets. This should keep upside pressure on the TLT and the TLTW in the near term.

Summary

The TLTW offers investors long-term bond exposure with enhanced yield in exchange for limited upside in the event of a sharp rise in bond prices. This ETF therefore makes sense for those looking to take advantage of elevated yields but also looking to protect against further near-term declines. It should also appeal as an alternative to TLT to those who anticipate a gradual rather than sharp decline in yields. That said, the TLT should still be expected to post strong gains if we see a crash in yields.