Selinexor's Toxicity Makes It Unlikely For Karyopharm To Ever Be Profitable

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics develops drugs for cancer and other diseases. Its main drug, Xpovio (selinexor), treats multiple myeloma (MM) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
  • Despite gaining approval for the treatment of MM and DLBCL, Karyopharm is still unprofitable as the toxic effects of selinexor make it difficult for the drug to gain enough usage to generate significant revenue for the company.
  • Karyopharm wishes to expand selinexor's label indications to include endometrial cancer and myelofibrosis.
  • Karyopharm's net losses have exceeded $100 million in the past two years, and their high R&D expenses are expected to persist as they aim to expand selinexor's indications. Due to these factors, the company is expected to continue posting substantial net losses, making it an unappealing investment option.

Medicine - Side Effects - Drugs

SteveAllenPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of various forms of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead drug is Xpovio (selinexor)

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.98K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.