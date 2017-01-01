Axon Enterprise: Fantastic Business But Valuation Presents Downside Risk

Mar. 14, 2023 12:35 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)
Jordan Martenstyn profile picture
Jordan Martenstyn
340 Followers

Summary

  • Axon shares are up 143% since my first bullish article was published in June 2022.
  • Axon smashed their 2022 revenue guidance, growing revenues at 38% to $1.19b.
  • Axon had 15.1% free cash flow margins in 2022.
  • Management expects revenues to increase at a 20% CAGR through to 2025, with adjusted EBITDA margins to expand from 19.5% to 25%.
  • I have updated my rating from "buy" to "hold" based on valuation concerns.

Police Begin Pilot Use Of Tasers

Sascha Schuermann

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is a US business that provides hardware and software technology solutions for police officers, security officers, military personnel, legal staff, and civilians. Although Axon's first and most recognisable product is the TASER, which acts as a non-lethal alternative to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Axon Yearly Revenue Chart

Axon Yearly Revenue Chart (Axon Q4 Investor Presentation)

Axon Yearly Adjusted EBITDA Chart

Axon Yearly Adjusted EBITDA Chart (Axon Q4 Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Axon 2025 Guidance

Axon 2025 Guidance (Axon Q4 Shareholder Letter)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Jordan Martenstyn profile picture
Jordan Martenstyn
340 Followers
Analyst at a VC fund and Masters/PhD student in Clinical Psychology based out of Sydney, Australia. Hunting for a portfolio of 15-20 disruptive growth companies that can generate 15%+ IRRs over the next decade. I publish additional articles on my substack:https://jordanmartenstyn.substack.com/Feel free to reach out on Twitter to collaborate and discuss ideas! @jordanmartenst1

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.