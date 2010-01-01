Treasury Prints Second Largest February Budget Deficit Ever

SchiffGold
Summary

  • The Federal Government ran a deficit of -$262B in February.
  • February is typically the biggest deficit month of the year, averaging a deficit of $208B per year for the decade before Covid.
  • Looking at the TTM, the deficit represented 25% of the total spending with Individual Income taxes covering 40% of the total budget.
  • TTM receipts on Social Security increased 14% since last February – this is a massive burden on the middle class!
  • As the yield curve anticipates another recession in the near future and rumors circulate about another financial crisis, bondholders should be careful.

Piggy bank in pieces

PM Images

The Federal Government ran a deficit of -$262B in February. Ignoring the Student Loan forgiveness allocation in September last year, this is the largest monthly budget deficit since July 2021. And it’s the second-largest February deficit ever.

Figure 1: Monthly Federal Budget

Figure 1: Monthly Federal Budget

Figure: 2 Historical Deficit/Surplus for February

Figure 2: Historical Deficit/Surplus for February

Figure 3: Current vs. Historical

Figure 3: Current vs. Historical

Figure: 4 Monthly Federal Budget Sankey

Figure 4: Monthly Federal Budget Sankey

Figure: 5 TTM Federal Budget Sankey

Figure 5: TTM Federal Budget Sankey

Figure: 6 Monthly Receipts

Figure 6: Monthly Receipts

Figure: 7 Monthly Outlays

Figure 7: Monthly Outlays

Figure: 8 TTM Interest Expense

Figure 8: TTM Interest Expense

Figure: 9 US Budget Detail

Figure 9: US Budget Detail

Figure 10: Trailing 12 Months [TTM]

Figure 10: Trailing 12 Months [TTM]

Figure: 11 Annual Federal Receipts

Figure 11: Annual Federal Receipts

Figure: 12 Annual Federal Expenses

Figure 12: Annual Federal Expenses

Figure: 13 Social Security

Figure 13: Social Security

Figure: 14 TTM vs GDP

Figure 14: TTM vs. GDP

