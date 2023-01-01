STAG Industrial: Price Level Seems Attractive

Mar. 14, 2023 1:07 AM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • STAG Industrial is a REIT with a solid customer base, with Amazon as its largest tenant. The company reported full-year revenue growth of 16.9% and adjusted FFO up 7.3%.
  • STAG expects e-commerce warehouses to grow along with the industry's growth, as only 15% of retail sales are through e-commerce.
  • STAG expects 2023 same-store cash NOI growth between 4.5% and 5%, and it expects to acquire properties worth between $300M and $700M at a cap rate between 5.75% and 6.5%.
  • STAG pays a good dividend with a current yield of 4.7%, and 8 analysts expect the dividend to rise 4% next year.
  • STAG stock's valuation looks favorable if we compare its price to funds from operations ratio to its historical figures. Therefore, STAG Industrial is buy-worthy.

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Introduction

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is a REIT that leases properties to tenants in industries such as manufacturers, distributors, and e-commerce. One well-known client is Amazon; Amazon is also the largest tenant with 3% of total ABR.

REITs pay

Chart
Data by YCharts

Debt maturity ladder - STAG's Winter Update

Debt maturity ladder (STAG's Winter Update)

STAG's outlook - Winter Update

STAG's outlook (Winter Update)

Dividend Growth History - STAG on Seeking Alpha

Dividend Growth History (STAG on Seeking Alpha)

STAG's Cash flow highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

STAG's Cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

STAG's price to funds from operations - Author's own calculations

STAG's price to funds from operations (Author's own calculations)

Earnings estimates - STAG on Seeking Alpha

Earnings estimates (STAG on Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.18K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.