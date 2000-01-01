tbralnina/iStock via Getty Images

By Rob Isbitts

I love technical analysis, but not for the same reasons most investors do. I see the charts as "the truth" that comes out in price activity, particularly over intermediate time frames (6-18 months), after conducting a repeatable process to zero in on a relatively small number of potential buys that can be held. There will always be opportunities I spot to grab some shorter-term profits, but that's not the focus of my technical analysis work published to the Seeking Alpha audience. That's for my trading account. Here, the focus is on cutting through the noise, keeping the jargon limited, and most importantly, trying to present a chart perspective that is less like what scores of trading-oriented chartists do. Instead, I try to separate the proverbial wheat from the chaff, and, to use a basketball analogy, find layups instead of long-distance shots.

Listen and look

As I like to say, the market always tells us a story, we just have to listen! I found a lot to listen to in this analysis. I consider it to be intermediate-term, since I used weekly stock charts, not the more trading-oriented daily charts. Weeklies have always been where I go to confirm what I see "underneath" in shorter time frames. They often communicate how a stock or ETF is more likely to turn out when all of the intermittent wiggles and gyrations finally resolve themselves, and price moves in a decided direction. If the past 9 months have brought us anything as investors, it is the sense that very little in the equity market is sustainable. The moves happen, they appear to be busting out or breaking down, and then, the move ends. This makes it very difficult to identify long-term stocks from a price trend standpoint.

Because this is a bear market, and past bear markets have taught us that as "cheap" as something may look fundamentally or quantitatively, it can stay cheap for much longer than is tolerable for even a long-term investor. As an extreme example, remember that the Nasdaq 100 peaked in the year 2000. It finally regained that level in - wait for it - 2016! So much for long-term investing when risk is high. That's why I always finish my analysis of any investment with a thorough review of the intermediate price trend. To me, not doing so opens the door for confusion, frustration, and disappointment. It is not the process itself (as in short-term trading), but rather it is the final stamp of approval, disapproval or "wait and see" status I assign to a stock or ETF.

The 100 largest S&P 500 stocks: looking before I leap in

To that end, here's a summary (and some details specific examples) of what I found in reviewing the current components of the S&P 100 Index. I show you one example of a chart, then add in some other stock names and symbols that are in the same analytical bucket:

1. High reward/risk tradeoff, so closer to being buyable for intermediate to long-term purposes

2. "No man's land" (not a strong leaning either bullish or bearish)

3. Low reward/risk tradeoff. As I state frequently on this site, any investment can make money at any time. The key is to determine which ones carry high risk of loss and sidestep those in favor of investments that are more like layups than 3-point shots. Sure, pros miss layups. But they miss more 3-point shots (except for Steph Curry, perhaps).

As you might have assumed, this is the 100 largest S&P 500 stocks. That index is, not unexpectedly, very technology-heavy these days. That's what a monster runup over a decade's time will do to an index that is based on market capitalization. Tech is about 30% of the index, while Basic Materials, Real Estate, Energy, Industrials and Utilities, 5 of the 11 S&P sectors, amount to only about 13%, less than half of that one leading sector.

So, rather than look at this with an emphasis on the relative size of the largest stocks, I took the 100 and considered them all equally. Even so, that gave me only about 23 stocks from the larger set. So, full disclosure, this does not give equal time to those sectors. I'll look to doing some sector-by-sector and industry-by-industry analysis in the future, to add another level of granularity. For now, here's what I found in this more cursory review of 100 stocks.

The highest reward/risk tradeoffs I found

This is a darn small list. What else would we expect when there's a bear market on the prowl, and I am analyzing intermediate-to-long term technical conditions on stocks. Earnings momentum is universally concerning, the price drops on some market leaders have already crossed firmly into "trouble" territory, and we can't just expect the market to snap its fingers and reverse this on a dime. That's why, while I use short-term charts every day, that's for trading, not investing.

That said, once I have decided to buy something based on a longer-term comprehensive view including price trend analysis, I do drill down to shorter-term charts as the very last step. After all, it can make the difference between buying something well, and buying it 5-10% worse than that. I agree with those investors who believe that profits are not made when you sell, they are made when you buy.

So, in a market starving for solid long-term value, here is one that at least has a fighting chance. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has had what I jokingly call a "market-induced split." That is, its stock split 3 for 1...but there was no actual stock split. The market price lost about 2/3 of its value. AMD has recovered to the point where it is back to about 1/2 of its late 2021 price top. It also gets an A rating for profitability from Seeking Alpha's quant rating system, which is a leg up on many stocks in a bear market.

The PPO (Percentage Price Oscillator), one of my favorite long-term price strength indicators, is at least threatening to cross above the zero line for the first time since the summer of 2021. That would be a sign that buyers are starting to overcome the selling pressure that has characterized AMD's past 2 years.

AMD (TC2000)

There's not much more to add to this more bullish reward/risk tradeoff list. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), shown below, was a better candidate for this list a few weeks ago. But that shows you just how quickly "value" can be snuffed out and removed in the current market environment. I see a potential for it to peter out before the move can continue vigorously higher over time. That has everything to do with the bear market climate we are in. Even the good ones are more prone to failure.

CRM (TC2000)

The "no man's land" group

Let's be realistic. If Apple Inc. (AAPL) sneezes, the stock market as a whole will catch a cold. It is too big a part of the S&P 500 and market psychology to not have a sizeable impact. Here is the weekly chart, and I see "no man's land." That's a good sign, given what the rest of the market is offering. While that's a wide trading range there, it is at least not showing a pending breakdown. The 20-week moving average is fairly stable. But remember, the weekly won't break down until the shorter-term time frames do. So this is a wait to see situation.

AAPL (TC2000)

Others currently vacationing in no-man's land, technically speaking:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), Intuit Inc. (INTU), and Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX). But seriously, there are a ton of names on this list, though not as many as the final category below (the bearish ones). But the best hope for long-term bulls to cling to is that many stocks have still not succumbed and broken down decidedly, at least not in the mega-cap part of the market.

The lowest reward/risk tradeoffs I found

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) is a good example of a troublesome chart. There are a ton of those out there, but several in the more (allegedly) defensive sectors of the market look especially risky. What do I see here that concerns me? A renewed dip in the 20-week moving average, which is a much smoother and thus more significant trend indicator than 20-day or even a 50-day average. But the real troublemaker here is the PPO. It has been falling for a year, but recently made not only a dive below the zero line, but also made a lower-low. I promised I would not get too technical-geeky here, so I'll simply say that there is a heavy dose of selling pressure here that is not likely to be fleeting. That has a lot to do with the fact that consumer staples and healthcare stocks were flights to quality for a while. That's not the case anymore.

BMY (TC2000)

And, countering AAPL's is its FAANG stock buddy, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). This is a more concerning situation on the weekly chart for 2 reasons. First, the 20-week moving average continues to bleed lower, as it has been without a break since early 2022. Translation: it is in a downtrend until it shows us otherwise. Sure, there have and will be bounces, perhaps strong ones. But this is not a case of trying to turn around a small boat. This is a cruise ship sized downtrend that has already taken GOOGL shareholders on a 40% downward ride from the stock's November, 2021 all-time high. And, it is not like there's a dividend cushion here. GOOGL doesn't pay one.

GOOGL (TC2000)

The other trouble spot I see here is in the lower part of the chart, in the PPO. Look toward the far right of that line. As my late father would say (he taught me to chart with pencil and graph paper way back in 1980, when I was a teen), this intermediate-term momentum indicator is "pinned." Like a wrestler who can't get up off the mat. The PPO is stuck in the proverbial mud, well below the zero line that would indicate a potential reversal of fortune. Importantly, it has tried to rally twice, and been turned back both times. The first time was last summer, and the second time has been the past 2 months. GOOGL's stock price is going to need to do a lot more work to get an upgrade from me beyond "trading buy," which I don't issue on Seeking Alpha anyway.

Other similarly-negative weekly charts I analyzed: many of them! But the banks look awful. This is no surprise, given recent news, but let's see if the bailout era continues before assuming the charts are telling us the story I think. Importantly, this is not a snapshot judgement based on a short-term chart. It has been building for a while.

Others I find to be earlier stages of major potential decline include Walmart Inc. (WMT), CVS Health Corp (CVS), and Comcast Corp (CMCSA). The list is much longer than these, so I'll plan to get to additional naming of names shortly. In the meantime, I take requests! If there's a stock you would like to see charted, send me a note in the comments section and I'll do a "mailbag" article soon.

In the meantime, remember the keys to all of this:

1. Technical analysis is the last part of a more rigorous process that starts with fundamental and quantitative disciplines.

2. Short-term technical analysis is helpful to decision-making, but not unless you have also evaluated longer time frames to reduce the market "noise."

3. This is a downright dangerous stock market. That means risk is high, but it does not mean reward is absent. It just meant that reward carries a much higher risk of major loss than we've seen in some time, perhaps 15 years.

Drive carefully, equity investors!

