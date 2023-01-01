mmac72/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is currently on my hold list. In my opinion, the trend toward pass sales as a larger proportion of the total revenue is something to cheer about because it should increase revenue visibility. However, I believe there is a lack of how successful the FY23/24 pass sales can be due to weather impacts this season, I also would not be surprised to see the bad weather to push out any potential demand, which could result in an asymmetrical hit to EBITDA as cost lines stay fix or trend higher. As a result, I would advise investors to get prepared for a broader range of outcomes for next winter's skiing season. While MTN has announced an 8% increase in pass prices for the upcoming 2023/2024 season, I anticipate a smaller effective price increase due to the expected reduction in frequency. Because of this uncertainty, I think the near-term outcome is likely to be mixed (as I will show below), and we should wait for MTN stock's valuation to provide more margin of safety before investing.

2Q23 results review

The $397 million in 2Q23 EBITDA was lower than the $457 million expected by the street. Management also reduced its EBITDA guidance for FY23 to a range of $831 million to $859 million, suggesting that the slowdown will extend into the first calendar quarter of 2023 (3FQ23). In particular, management attributed $43 million in lower revenues and higher operating costs to less snowfall across its 26 eastern resorts. One of the reasons why the upcoming quarter is anticipated to be a poor one is due to the fact that, in January, less than two-thirds of lifts and terrain in the eastern resorts were available for use. Moreover, adverse weather conditions have affected more than a quarter of the total scheduled operating days so far this season. Severe winter storms have also put a strain on operations in Tahoe.

If investors are to act rationally here, I believe they should reduce their near-term projections to be more in line with management's advice. The reasoning is straightforward: if 2FQ23 is weak, investors should be prepared for 3FQ23 and 4FQ23 to be weak as well, since we cannot predict when or by how much things will improve. Overall, in light of the weather's effect on the 2023 season, I believe the range of outcomes for its 2024 operating seasons has become a lot wider (especially when we take into account the effects of passes). Therefore, while the weather-related decrease in EBITDA guidance may be temporary, I expect it to have some level of negative effect on season pass sales for the 2023/2024 season as consumers push out their timing of purchase.

Two outcomes

Given the wide range of outcome, I have attempted to size the share price range that MTN could end up by FYE23 using the bull and bear case.

Bull case

Looking at the bull case, I expect leisure travel to continue benefiting from the general rise in discretionary spending as people are still keen to indulge in leisure activities after the Covid-19 pandemic. The sales of Epic passes should also remain strong for FY24, and the recently launched Epic Day Pass should perform well, with a high number of new guests upgrading to more expensive season pass products. Additionally, the impact of competition on MTN should be weaker than anticipated, allowing the company to increase prices without significantly affecting demand. The recent wage inflation is also expected to subside, resulting in an improvement in operating margins. All of these factors combined should result in an EBITDA that aligns with the consensus estimate of around $1 billion, and the valuation multiple should return to its historical average of roughly 14x forward EBITDA.

Own valuation

Bear case

Regarding the bear case, I expect consumers to not spend as much on travel due to the current inflation environment, which is causing many people to prioritize saving over spending, as they prepare for a potential recession. Additionally, the so-called "revenge spending" trend post-Covid is not strong enough to counteract this effect. I also expect the launch of Epic Day Pass to have a low conversion rate to higher-priced products, and MTM's entry into new markets may be delayed or not completed due to its relatively small market position. Furthermore, competition is expected to significantly impact pass sales, resulting in weak demand. Lastly, the wage inflation is anticipated to remain high, resulting in low operating margins. Under these circumstances, I ballpark a figure that MTN will revert to (pre-covid levels), and the valuation multiple will decrease to the previous low of around 10x forward EBITDA.

Own valuation

Conclusion

All in all, while MTN trend towards pass sales as a larger proportion of total revenue is positive, the uncertainty surrounding the success of FY23/24 pass sales due to weather impacts creates a lack of visibility. The recent 2Q23 results and lowered EBITDA guidance for FY23 also suggest a weak upcoming quarter and potential negative effects on season pass sales for the 2023/2024 season. In light of this, I believe investors should reduce their near-term projections and wait for more margin of safety before investing.