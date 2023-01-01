The Gap, Inc.: Turnaround Efforts Slowly Coming To Fruition

Mar. 14, 2023 1:55 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
269 Followers

Summary

  • Despite disappointing 4Q22 results, there are promising signs of improvement in GPS's ongoing restructuring efforts.
  • Athleta and Banana Republic struggled in 4Q22 due to product misses.
  • Management's efforts to increase gross margin and reduce expenses through restructuring should lead to improved EBIT margins.

Clothing Giant Gap Announces Its Cutting 500 Corporate Jobs

Allison Dinner

Description

4Q22 results were disappointing across the board, but I remain optimistic about Gap Inc.'s (NYSE:GPS) ongoing restructuring efforts. I agree that GPS's recent mixed results have not been as promising as they could have been, especially given

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
269 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.