MicroStockHub

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for February 2023 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into March 2023. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has an approximately one-month-lagged effect on asset markets and is a useful investment forecasting tool. Other macro-fiscal flows can point to events months or years ahead.

The table below shows the sectoral balances for the USA and are produced from the national accounts.

US Treasury and author Calculations

In February 2023, the domestic private sector recorded $190B of growth in financial balances overall and this is a strong and positive result.

From the table, one can see that the $190+ billion private sector injection of funds came from a $294+ billion injection of funds from the federal government [and this includes the new injection channel from the Fed of around $30B from interest on reserves that went directly into the banking sector, more on that below.], less -$30+ billion of credit retraction from commercial banks [IE more loans were repaid or written off than were created] and less the -$72B+ billion that flowed out of the private domestic sector and into foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services.

Next month there will be a fresh current account balance to use and it will be interesting to see if its contraction is still progressing. Only quarterly reporting is very lumpy from a statistical point of view.

The fiscal acceleration and rate of acceleration numbers are positive and point to stronger asset market outcomes in April where the seasonally large federal tax collection in the middle of April will remove any buoyancy that may be in markets until that point.

FRED

The chart above adds more color to the impact of the federal reserve bank paying interest on reserves to the banking sector. Note how this has grown with each interest rate rise in a relatively short time. With more rate rises on the horizon this net transfer of money to the banking sector is set to continue to grow and benefit the banks mentioned in last month's report. I saw that even with the SVB Financial Group (SVB) banking crisis [more on that below] that JPM increased in share price regardless, being probably the bank that has positioned itself the best to earn the free lunch that is interest on reserves.

Much is made of the approximately $8.6B per month that the USA sends in kind [goods and services from US suppliers, the money does not leave the USA] to Ukraine however the mainstream press says nothing about the $30B+ per month that is being sent to the banking sector each month.

The chart below shows the above data plotted in nominal terms. A trend line has been added to give an idea of the broad direction, which is downwards for both the private domestic sector (where asset markets are located) and the SPX. The calculation is Federal government spending or G plus the external sector (X and normally a negative factor) to leave that amount of money left to the private domestic sector or P by accounting identity true by definition.

US Treasury and author calculations

The following chart emerges when one graphs the change rate of the information in the USA sectoral balances table above and adjusts for impact time lags. This is like a long-range market radar set.

Mr Robert P Balan

The blue line shows the fiscal impulse from federal government outlays plus bank credit creation and less the current account balance and leads by up to five quarters [a year and three months]. Short term, the orange SPX line appears to be trending back upwards to follow the leading blue line. Longer term the leading blue fiscal impulse line points to a major inflection downwards for markets in late 2024 or early 2025. The granularity of this chart does not allow for a more precise timing than this.

The chart below shows the five-year average of the seasonal stock market patterns for the SPX (SPX), NDX (NDX), Dow (DIA), Russell 2000 (RTY), and Biotech (IBB) market indexes. The black oval shows roughly where we are (trading day 51) at the time of writing and the end of the green line on the chart below.

This year was off to a good start, generally moving upward from left to right but that has changed now and the downward macro plunge that dominated last year's markets has most likely now returned.

The 5-year index averages call for a sharp dip around trading day 60 and I expect that to keep right on going for the rest of the year.

Mr Robert P Balan

The table below shows the total federal government withdrawals from their account at the Federal Reserve Bank. A withdrawal by the federal government is a receipt/credit for the private sector and therefore a positive for asset markets.

US Treasury and author calculations

The table shows that the overall federal spend was about the same as last month and because the federal tax was far less than last month the addition to the private sector financial balance was much larger even though total withdrawals were much the same.

The chart below shows graphically the relationship between the federal government (currency creator) and the private sector (currency user) and is from ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Marketplace service. The bottom panel highlights in red and green the financial relationship between the currency creator and currency users. One's loss is the other's gain and vice versa.

The net-transfers continue at a positive rate with the 20-day average at +$14.95B/day, ....This rate will drop as we go through the tax days in ... April [and June]...

(Source: Mr. Nick Gomez, ANG Traders, Away from the Herd SA Market Service Weekly Report for Members).

ANG Traders

The positive takeaway from the chart above is that the financial balance is moving deeper into the green private sector surplus area and has been doing so for most of this year which largely accounts for the period of rising markets we have had in the first quarter up until now. That is about to change as a series of large federal tax collections are coming up over the next few months that give us the season's summer low. Sell in May and go away. The tax collections are shown in the chart below and match well with seasonal lows in the stock market. April is normally the largest of all of them.

The Balance

At the White House in the last month, the debt limit impasse continues causing the Treasury to move ever deeper into its range of limited extraordinary measures to find money with which to fund the government instead of being able to create currency by issuing treasury securities of one form or another.

The Debt Subject to Limit is shown in the table below taken from the Daily Treasury Statement dated March 9, 2023.

US Treasury

What is also of concern now is the precariously low level of the treasury cash balance, the federal government operating account at the Fed. The level is shown in the table below.

US Treasury

The federal government has a relatively small bank balance of $246B which from an operating point of view is on the brink of empty with no large federal tax collections to refill it until the middle of April. Not being able to issue treasury securities due to legal constraints, the cash balance cannot be recharged with a bond sale in the normal way.

The Fed and Treasury are just about out of extraordinary financial measures accounting tricks and a real federal government shutdown and default in the next months is now a real possibility and will be very damaging and add to the Fed's very damaging monetary policy impacts.

There is a Fed meeting in the middle of this month where no doubt the rate will be raised again doing more damage to the economy.

SVB is the first big casualty of the Fed's interest rate rise policy as Professor Steve Keen explains below:

...rising interest rates on government bonds can cause banks to go insolvent. SVB was the canary in the coal mine here, but the factor that brought it undone is shared by all financial institutions, because government bonds are a major component of their assets. When interest rates rise, bond values fall, and this can drive financial institutions into insolvency—where their Liabilities exceed their Assets... ...SVB was the canary in this event—or perhaps the turkey—because it had an extraordinary level of government bonds on its books. But the financial sector as a whole is the real turkey that The Fed is inadvertently roasting as it thinks it is reducing inflationary expectations. It's The Fed that deserves to be roasted instead, for attempting to manage the financial system using models that ignore banks, debt, and money. (Source Professor Steve Keen, Substack Article 12 March 2023)

Having government bonds in your portfolio is one of the most conservative and safest assets one could hold, however, it can work against you in a rising interest rate environment and render a perfectly good financial institution bankrupt.

The official solution so far has been to guarantee depositor's funds and to adopt:

"New policies adopted Sunday will "wipe out" equity and bondholders in SVB and Signature Bank of New York (SBNY.O) while protecting all customers' deposits, a senior U.S. Treasury official said." (Source: Reuters March 13 2023)

A solution that wipes out equity and bondholders is not a viable solution. Again the Fed was behind the cause for the collapse of SBNY:

Signature, like SVB, had a clientele concentrated in the tech sector, and the securities on its balance sheet had eroded as interest rates rose. As of September, almost a quarter of Signature’s deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion. (Source: Reuters March 13 2023)

We can expect more episodes to link this as rates continue to rise as part of the Fed's demand destruction policy to tame inflation. Inflation was episodal, to begin with, and was also going to pass through the system and go away no matter what the Fed did.

This could also be the turning point as the Fed sees that the financial system it is tasked to protect is coming undone for the sin of holding T securities in its portfolio [that are the most conservative and should be the safest asset one could hold] that are being undermined by the Fed's destructive interest raising policy. This could be the end of the rate rises and QT. The high water mark.

On the larger world macroeconomic side, we have the G5 chart below. The chart below comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models. The chart shows the level of money creation by the top five world governments (the G5) in a change rate format, along with a host of other indexes. This chart gives a sense of important inflection points and direction.

Mr Robert P Balan

The chart above shows that central bank balance sheets and M2 [orange and brown lines] are still falling hard. At the same time, total G5 expenditure is generally rising even though at present it is at a low and looks to rise strongly into the rest of the year [black dotted line]. For best investment market outcomes one wants to see all the co-variables rising and falling together and not in divergence as is the case at present.

The major change over last month is the big pick up in the G5 fiscal expenditures [black dotted line] which has shot upwards but its lagged positive impact on markets is a long way off in time.

The macro direction is still downwards with local rallies that should be sold.

If you are looking to make a market entry, sometime in the last quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024 is likely to be a good time judging by the macro tidal forces that underpin the asset markets. Best to wait now until the recession has come and gone.