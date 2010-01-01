We Are

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA) invests in stocks across different market capitalizations, sectors, and industry groups with the majority of the holdings in US-based companies (>80%). It is an actively managed ETF and the exact criteria for selection are not disclosed. The fund sports a low expense ratio of 0.13% and also has a yield of 2.13%

Characteristics (Vanguard Investor relations)

Weighted exposures to sectors (Vanguard Investor relations)

Top 10 Holdings (Vanguard Investor Relations)

When looking at the characteristics of the fund certain things become clear:

The fund most likely looks at earnings multiple and book multiple to get exposure to value companies (Currently the average PE and average PB for the fund are at 7.7 and 1.4, respectively, well below the market average)

The maximum exposure to any single security is approximately 1%

There is no fixed allocation to any single sector

Value's day in the sun

While growth stocks have outpaced value stocks in the last decade, it is cyclical in the way it plays out. Annualized returns of growth stocks have been 1.5x value stocks and this strong outperformance from 2010-2020 has led to many pundits declaring the demise of value investing. However, the decade from 2000 - 2010 looked different. Value provided a 3.6% annualized rate compared to -2.25% for growth (Value growth before the onset of the financial crisis was even better). The decade before that was again growth's time to shine and it ended famously with the dot-com bubble.

The conditions seem to be prime for value investing for this decade. We are in an era of high-interest rates and the inflation situation has proven to be sticky so far. This means that companies that have solid cashflows and earnings at the present are in the driver's seat (In low-interest rate environments, it is a bet on future cashflows) There are already some early indications of this with the MSCI World Value Index outperforming its growth counterpart by more than 20 percentage points for the last year.

Factors to consider for this decade

1. Focus on "nearshoring" the supply chains means we enter into an era of deglobalization. Globalization is one of the biggest factors that has been credited with keeping prices suppressed for a long time. Deglobalization means inflation remains sticky for a protracted period of time.

2. We are just coming out of speculative excess. This favors a value-based approach as investors start to realize not every innovation is practical or meets expectations. Also not every decade sees continued innovation. This decade may very well see maturing of the disruptive technology with innovators of the last decade seeing increased competition (Ex: Tesla)

3. Important component of the value-based approach is dividends. A down-trending or side-trending market makes the dividend yield a significant component when calculating the total return

Data by YCharts

4. Valuations don't matter until it does. A big demonstration of this fact came in 2022. We are still not completely out of the woods yet. Valuations still remain elevated in broad sectors of this market which makes the future tilt more in favor of value stocks which by definition are valued favorably.

Final Call

I rate VFVA ETF as a buy. VFVA's investment strategy involves investing in stocks across different industries, with a bias towards undervalued industries such as energy, materials, and financials (famously dismissed in the last decade as part of the old economy and breeds no innovation). Investors can view this ETF as a defensive holding in the current environment. This can also serve to benefit the investor with concentrated holdings towards high-growth tech names and play a great role in diversifying the concentrated portfolio.