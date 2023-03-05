BING-JHEN HONG

Investment thesis

Despite Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) delivering stellar financials in FY2022, the stock price declined about 37% during calendar 2022. The stock rallied in 2023 year-to-date more than 17%, but current stock price is significantly below peaks of early 2022. The management has proven track--record of delivering strong results and they are confident about 2023 with plans to expand spending on Research & Development [R&D] and not willing to cut CAPEX. Valuation is also very attractive at the moment, so I have high conviction that TSM stock represents a compelling investment opportunity.

Company information

TSM is a Taiwanese semiconductor company founded in 1987, which pioneered in implementation "merchant fab", or foundry, model. The company serves semiconductor producers which are outsourcing their production either partially or fully. TSM products are used in various applications, such as high-performance computing [HPC], smartphones and automotive electronics.

The company does not disaggregate its revenues into segments, but from the latest earnings call presentation we have understanding of revenues by platforms: 80% of sales are derived from semiconductors for HPS and smartphones.

TSM

TSM also share the breakdown of revenues by technology, where 5 nanometer [nm] and 7nm process technology represent more than a half of the company's revenues.

TSM

Financials

TSM announced its latest quarterly financials on January 12, 2023. The company delivered an EPS beat of 7 cents per share and fell short on revenue.

Seeking Alpha

In spite of delivering topline below consensus estimates, revenue demonstrated around 29% YoY growth, which is very strong in my opinion. Margins expanded with gross margin climbing from 52.66% to 62.22% and operating margin from 41.77% to 51.96%. 7-nm and 5-nm process technology were the major contributors to the company's overall revenues.

TSM

For the full FY 2022, TSM delivered almost 29% growth with margins expanding significantly as well. Because of the company's leading positioning it was able to absorb megatrends like 5G and HPC. Gross margin widened 8 percentage points to 59.6%, mainly thanks to a more favorable foreign exchange rate, value-selling efforts and cost improvement, partially offset by lower capacity utilization.

For Q1 FY2023 guidance, management forecasts revenue within a range from $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion, meaning that revenue will be about flat on a YoY basis and will drop about 15% sequentially. The business is expected to be further impacted by market end demand softening. According to the latest earnings call, for the full FY2023 "margins will face challenges from lower capacity utilization due to semiconductor cyclicality, the ramp-up of entry, overseas fab expansion and inflationary cost." What I see as a sign of management's confidence in long-term horizon is the fact that the company plans to increase spending on R&D by about 20% and is not planning to cut CAPEX in FY 2023.

What I also usually do when analyzing financials is zooming out 10 years back to see how consistently did the company perform in terms of growth and margins. Based on this trend analysis, we can conclude that TSM management has track-record of delivering strong results with revenue growing at a CAGR of 13.9% and gross margin expanding sharply from 47.1% in FY 2013 to 59.6% in FY 2022. The metric I like a lot to assess how efficiently did the company experience growth is revenue per employee, which more than doubled.

Author's calculations

From the balance sheet perspective, TSM has a very financial position with robust liquidity ratios and debt significantly below cash balance.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I believe that TSM financial performance and current position are very strong, enabling the company to continue both investing in R&D and CAPEX and continue increasing payouts to shareholders.

Valuation

I consider TSM as a sort of mixed style in terms of growth and value: the company pays dividends, and future revenues growth potential is also very good. So, to value the stock I would perform both discounted dividend growth [DDM] and discounted cash flow [DCF] approaches.

Starting with the DDM, I prefer to be conservative in assumptions. First, for the required rate of return I use WACC provided by GuruFocus, which is 10.23%, for DDM purposes I round it up to 11%. For current dividend I use FY 2024 consensus estimate of $2.30 per share. For dividend growth pace I use 5-year Dividend Growth CAGR rounded down to 9%.

Seeking Alpha

Incorporating all of the above assumptions together gives an outcome of $115 per share as a fair price. It indicates over 30% upside potential from current level of around $87 per share.

Author's calculations

Moving forward to DCF, I used available consensus forecast for the topline, which is available until FY2027, and for years beyond I used expected semiconductor market size CAGR of 12.2%, provided by Fortune Business Insights. For discount rate I use the same WACC of 11% which was implemented to DDM calculations. Currently free cash flow [FCF] margin of TSM is 12.5%, which I use for FY 2023 estimation. Starting FY 2024 I expect the company will be able to expand FCF margin by 100 basis points each year as the topline grows. Incorporating all these assumptions together to the DCF model, I arrived at an upside potential of 24%.

Author's calculations

To challenge my calculations I also usually conduct valuation multiples analysis to the company's historical averages. According to Seeking Alpha Quant Grades, the stock is currently traded significantly below its 5-year average valuation ratios.

Seeking Alpha

To summarize valuation, both DDM and DCF suggest that the stock is about 25% undervalued. Multiples analysis also support this point of view.

Risks to consider

While TSM is one of the major player in semiconductor industry, investors should be aware of risks associated with investing in this stock.

First of all, the demand for semiconductors can fluctuate significantly depending on the overall macroenvironment's health. Swings in demand may affect the stock price, since TSM's revenues and profitability are closely linked to the demand for semiconductors in the global market. A decline in demand for semiconductors poses a significant risk to TSM's financial performance.

Second, political tension between Taiwan and China may also have adverse effect on TSM stock. Taiwan is an independent democratic country, but China claims Taiwan as its own territory. Potential escalation in these tensions could potentially lead to disruptions to the supply chain: TSM has manufacturing facilities in China and customers based there as well. In case Chinese government imposes sanctions or restrictions on TSM, it can significantly undermine company's profitability.

Third, competition in the semiconductor industry is very fierce: TSMs competitors include companies with enormous resources such as Samsung and Intel (INTC). Technologies are developing rapidly, and TSM may lose significant market share if it fails to keep up with the pace of innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Bottom line

To conclude, TSM has been demonstrating stellar finance and the management has very positive outlook for the foreseeable future. Several valuation approaches suggest that the stock is significantly undervalued. I believe that upside potential outweighs possible risks, so I consider TSM stock as a strong buy for long-term investors.