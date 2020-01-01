zimmytws

Introduction

The bond market was crushed last year due to the aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve. As a result, many bond funds now offer attractive interest yield that investors have not seen for a long time. One may wonder whether this is a good time to start investing in bonds or not. In this article, we will analyze Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) and offer investors with our suggestions and recommendations.

ETF Overview

BIV owns a portfolio of intermediate-term bonds in the United States. These bonds include both U.S. treasury and investment grade corporate bonds. The fund has moderate interest rate risk but little credit risk. Since the economy may soon enter a recession in 2023, fear may cause a selloff in the corporate bond market. This will likely result in a negative spike in BIV's fund price. Investors should take this opportunity to accumulate shares as this will likely be temporary and BIV offers a high-quality portfolio with an attractive 4.64%-yielding bond interest.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

BIV suffered tremendous loss in 2022

Like many other bond funds, BIV had an abysmal 2022. Its fund price declined by 15.18%. Even including bond interest, the loss was still 13.21%. In fact, the fund has dropped more than 20% since reaching the high in July 2020. BIV was not the only bond fund that suffered tremendous loss since July 2020. As can be seen from the chart below, its peers Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) and Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) saw their fund prices declined by 35.92% and 9.48% respectively. The difference between BLV and BSV is primarily due to their portfolio’s average duration years. In general, the sensitivity of rate on bond price depends on the duration of the bonds to maturity. The longer the duration, the more sensitive the rate is on the bond price and vice versa. For reader’s information, BLV’s portfolio has an average duration year of 14.5 years. In contrast, BSV’s average duration year is only 2.6 years. No wonder BLV’s decline was much more significant than BSV. Since bonds in BIV’s portfolio have an average duration year of 6.4 years, its rate sensitivity is somewhere in the middle between BLV and BSV. Hence the decline of 20.27% was also somewhere in the middle between BLV and BSV.

YCharts

Little credit risk but better interest yield than U.S. treasuries

BIV’s portfolio consists of a combination of U.S. treasuries and corporate bonds. As can be seen from the table below, U.S. treasuries represent about 57.9% of BIV’s portfolio. The rest are investment grade corporate bonds in which A-rated bonds and BBB-rated bonds represent about 16.3% and 21.3% of the portfolio respectively. BBB-rated bonds is the lowest grade investment grade bonds. It has slightly higher default risk than other investment grade bonds but still much lower than non-investment grade bonds. The advantage of owning BBB-rated bonds is that they offer higher interest yield than other investment grade bonds. This helps improve the average yield of BIV’s portfolio. In fact, BIV’s 30-day SEC yield of 4.64% is much higher than the 4.14% yield of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT), which solely focuses on U.S. treasuries.

Vanguard Website

Negative spike is expected in the upcoming recession

Since BIV’s portfolio of bonds also includes corporate bonds, it will likely encounter decline especially when the market is in a panic mode. In a market selloff, many investors will typically sell other types of bonds and seek shelter in U.S. treasuries only. We have observed this trend in previous recessions. As can be seen from the chart below, BIV’s fund price had a negative spike in the midst of the global pandemic in 2020. In contrast, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) did not encounter a sharp decline at all. Instead, SCHR’s fund price held pretty steady in 2020. We have also observed similar trend in the Great Recession in 2008/2009 where BIV’s fund price also had a negative spike.

YCharts

Investors should not fear, and should take this opportunity to accumulate

Since the beginning of last year, the Federal Reserve has raised its rate aggressively to tame inflation. It appears that the Federal Reserve is ready to keep the rate elevated beyond 2023. In addition, there will likely still be a few more rate hikes to go before we see the end of the tunnel. Therefore, the economy may inevitably head to a recession towards H2 2023. As soon as recession fear mounts, we expect also a negative spike in BIV’s fund price. However, we do not think investors need to panic as BIV’s portfolio consists of solely investment grade bonds and U.S. treasuries. In fact, we think this might present a good opportunity to accumulate shares of BIV and take advantage of this attractive yield we have rarely seen.

Investor Takeaway

BIV has a portfolio of quality bonds consist of U.S. treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds. It has moderate rate risk due to the portfolio’s intermediate average duration years. The fund currently offers a stable and attractive bond interest with 30-day SEC yield of 4.64%. Despite a possible recession and the likelihood of the fund dropping further in a market selloff, we see this as temporary. Instead, investors should take advantage of this opportunity to accumulate more shares of BIV.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.