SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On December 6, 2022, I released a research report recommending a Strong-Buy rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock. Since then, SMCI stock has increased by more than 11% while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has declined by 3.4% over the same period. Today, I have decided to re-evaluate my original thesis to determine if SMCI remains a viable long-to-medium-term investment opportunity that is worth your attention

Past vs. Present

I suggest that we compare the prerequisites I identified 4 months ago with their current state to assess their relevance to the stock today. But first off, let's define SMCI's business operations in case this is the first article you read on the subject.

As per Super Micro Computer's latest 10-Q [February 3, 2023], the company is a profitable provider of application-optimized accelerated compute platforms for enterprise data centers, cloud computing, AI, 5G, and edge computing. The company offers IT end-to-end solutions, including complete servers, storage systems, networking devices, server subsystems, and management and security software. SMCI also provides global support and services to its customers. They work closely with key component vendors to capitalize on new technologies and monitor the launch cycles of companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Intel Corporation (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc, Samsung Electronics Company Limited (OTCPK:SSNLF), and Micron Technology, Inc. (MI).

In Q2 FY2023, SMCI experienced a significant increase in sales of 53.8% YoY while its gross margin also increased by 470 basis points (18.7% vs. 14.0% in Q2 FY2022). Operating expenses [OPEX] increased by 8.5% as compared to the same period in the prior year but were lower as a percentage of net sales (6.7% vs. 9.6%). Furthermore, the effective tax rate decreased to 14.3% in the three months that ended December 31, 2022, from 15.4% in the same period in the prior year.

SMCI's 10-Q

SMCI's total revenue earned from North America has now increased to more than 65%, compared to 54.4% from the previous year. Meanwhile, Asia's contribution to the total revenue has decreased to a little over 16%, compared to 24.8% last year. This shows that SMCI's management plan to reorient and reduce country risks is working as expected. The US market, which is the main focus of this plan, is growing faster and is more reliable in terms of counterparty/regulatory risks, which should positively influence the company's valuation by reducing the discount, in my view.

SMCI's 10-Q

Furthermore, the favorable trend in generating free cash flow [FCF] and achieving high profitability, while actively reducing net debt, became even more noticeable during the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year 2023. As shown in the chart below, SMCI's FCF per share is now approaching the level it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the company's net debt has reached negative territory (-$134.45 million), indicating that it has more cash than debt. Furthermore, the return on equity [ROE] has increased to 39.45%, up from 32.21% in early December 2022:

Data by YCharts

The most important thing about this whole growth story is that the fastest-growing segments - the US and Europe end-markets- showed primarily organic growth rates during the reporting period:

The period-over-period increase in overall net sales is the result of increased selling prices led primarily by higher priced GPU based products and increased quantity of overall product shipments. The increase in the United States is primarily due to higher sales driven by high demand of GPU based server and storage systems. The increase of net sales in Europe was primarily due to increases in net sales in Netherlands, UK and Germany. Source: SMCI's 10-Q, author's emphasis added

That is, the demand for the company's products continues to increase from quarter to quarter - I expect that a new wave of hype related to AI / ML / ChatGPT technologies will continue this trend in the future.

On Feb. 28, analysts at Bank of America (BAC) released a report on 20 companies they believe should get a boost in demand from the AI trend [proprietary source]. Unfortunately, SMCI was not included in that list - perhaps the company's market capitalization, which to date is only ~$5 billion, is to blame. Either way, the graph from that report is interesting. It shows how fast the number of parameters increases with the development of various AI / ML-driven models:

BofA, Feb.28, 2023

With the growth of parameters, the demand for GPUs, motherboards, enclosures, power supplies, cooling systems, and other components required to run algorithms/models will also increase in price/demand. That's why BofA's analyst forecasts the global AI market to grow at a CAGR of 19% over the next 3-4 years. And judging by the activity of users interested in GPT-3 technology, the lion's share of all the joys from adopting the new technology is likely to come from North America and Europe - SMCI's targeted end-market:

BofA, Feb.28, 2023

However, a possible decline in demand due to growing macroeconomic risks cannot be taken off the agenda. On the other hand, SMCI's management is aware of these risks and is making fairly positive forecasts based on the planned launch of the new products, which are to be delivered immediately to the end markets in large quantities:

We expect the headwind may persist in the first half of calendar 2023, but we believe our business will recover quickly in the second half of the year as our new Sapphire Rapids, Genoa product and H100 product lines start to ramp in high volume. Having said that, our fiscal year 2023 revenue year-over-year growth should be in the middle 30% compared with last year without changing our business plan for strong growth in the coming years. For fiscal year 2024, we are targeting year-over-year revenue growth of at least 20%. Source: SMCI's CEO Charles Liang, Earnings Call [Q2 2023], emphasis added by the author

That is, it is a relatively predictable event - the opening of new production lines. Accordingly, I think the CEO's forecast for revenue growth in FY2023 and FY2024 is also relatively predictable. As a rule, Wall Street analysts agree with management's guidance - thanks to Francois Trahan for the infographic below illustrating this:

Twitter [@FrancoisTrahan]

However, just like the last time I wrote about SMCI, analysts are once again underestimating the company's growth potential - and this time even more than before:

Seeking Alpha data, author's notes

According to the Street, SMCI is expected to move from active margin expansion, which we saw in the past difficult few months, to margin contraction, and quite sharply - how the company is expected to lose almost 7.5% of its EPS (YoY) for fiscal 2024 against a backdrop of projected revenue growth of 14.35% [according to the same analysts] is a big mystery to me.

Seeking Alpha data, author's notes

Perhaps it is because of this discrepancy between analysts' estimates and management's forecasts, which come true much more frequently, that we see so many earnings beats over the past few quarters:

Seeking Alpha

From a fundamental perspective, I see no reason to believe that the CEO's forecasts will fail to materialize again this time - we will most likely see a continuation of margin expansion and operational growth, which will ultimately give us a much higher company valuation. By the way, what about SMCI's valuation?

Valuation Analysis

Last time I assessed SMCI's valuation with 3 questions:

How is the stock trading compared to its historical multiples? How is the stock trading compared to its peers and the industry? What is the margin of safety for potential investors in terms of intrinsic value?

At that point, SMCI seemed to me to be undervalued by about 17%. And now?

First, SMCI is still trading below its historical ranges in terms of EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples, even with its - as we have already noted - slightly underestimated EBITDA and earnings figures [next year]:

YCharts, author's notes

Second, compared to other companies in its sector [Information Technologies] sector and its industry [Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals], I think Super Micro Computer's stock is trading quite cheaply:

Seeking Alpha data, author's calculations + notes

Third, assuming that the discount rate [WACC] is now slightly higher (12% versus the 10% previously assumed) and that the company will grow by 15% over the next 5 years due to end market growth, SMCI appears to be undervalued by over 33% today, with a terminal growth rate of 4% over the 10 years following the forecast:

GuruFocus, author's inputs

Morningstar Premium's valuation model comes to roughly the same conclusions:

MorningStar Premium, author's notes

Based on the valuation analysis, my interim conclusion is even more positive than it was four months ago: despite an increase in price by over 11% during the period, SMCI has transitioned from a company with a 17% margin of safety to one with a 30% margin of safety.

Technical Picture Is Concerning

Unfortunately, SMCI's stock price action promises a much bleaker future shortly.

The daily chart below shows that the stock is losing its momentum [Stochastic and MACD bearish crosses] after the price bounced off the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. After crossing the 20-day exponential moving average, which is responsible for the direction of the short-term trend, SMCI should continue to lose its highs in the coming days as I see it:

TrendSpider, SMCI [daily], author's notes

The weekly chart confirms this state of affairs: after SMCI failed to break through support above $100 per share, the stock is now looking at the mid-range of the Bollinger Band, which is $80-85 per share or 7-13% lower compared to the current price of $92:

TrendSpider, SMCI [weekly], author's notes

Summary Thesis

Super Micro Computer stock is anything but a riskless investment idea today. Aside from the technical picture, which looks very unfortunate in the short term, SMCI has a rather complicated history of business relationships with its Taiwanese contract manufacturers and distributors, most of which are owned by the CEO family. Moreover, the entire industry in which the company operates is in limbo: on one side of the scale is the AI / ML revolution [or a new evolutionary stage, as you like], and on the other is the risk of a global recession. The "second plate of the scale" became particularly heavy after the recent SVB Financial (SIVB) collapse - I wrote more about it here.

Despite all the risks, I believe that today's market growth drivers, as well as the company's ongoing attempts to de-risk and expand margins, will allow SMCI to bring a lot of value to its shareholders over the next few years. Today, the company looks even more attractive than it did a few months ago - the margin of safety has become even more remarkable and the outlook is now even brighter. I am maintaining my old "Strong Buy" rating and raising the price target to $125 per share [by year-end] based on DCF and relative multiples.

As always, your comments are welcome! Thanks for reading!