Super Micro Computer Now Has A Greater Margin Of Safety

Mar. 14, 2023 2:37 AM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • What has changed for Super Micro Computer stock after it soared by >11% in the last 4 months?
  • The positive changes I mentioned in the last article look even better now.
  • The market doesn't trust the management's claim of business growth, and the discrepancy is now even higher.
  • Based on my calculations, SMCI has transitioned from a company with a 17% margin of safety to one with a 30% margin of safety.
  • I maintain my previous Strong Buy rating despite risks of an approaching mean-reversion.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Расследование слежки за концепцией киберпреступности. Любопытная женщина, смотрящ через увеличительное стекло и фон двоичного кода компь�

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On December 6, 2022, I released a research report recommending a Strong-Buy rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock. Since then, SMCI stock has increased by more than 11% while the S&P 500 Index (

SMCI's 10-Q

SMCI's 10-Q

SMCI's 10-Q

SMCI's 10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

BofA, Feb.28, 2023

BofA, Feb.28, 2023

BofA, Feb.28, 2023

BofA, Feb.28, 2023

Twitter [@FrancoisTrahan]

Twitter [@FrancoisTrahan]

Seeking Alpha data, author's notes

Seeking Alpha data, author's notes

Seeking Alpha data, author's notes

Seeking Alpha data, author's notes

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Seeking Alpha data, author's calculations and notes

Seeking Alpha data, author's calculations + notes

GuruFocus, author's inputs

GuruFocus, author's inputs

MorningStar Premium, author's notes

MorningStar Premium, author's notes

TrendSpider, SMCI [daily], author's notes

TrendSpider, SMCI [daily], author's notes

TrendSpider, SMCI [weekly], author's notes

TrendSpider, SMCI [weekly], author's notes

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.68K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.