AbbVie: With Banks In Distress, Look At Recession-Resilient Healthcare Companies

Mar. 14, 2023 3:17 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • With the collapse of SVB Financial Group dominating the news and sending shockwaves again, we should look at recession-resilient companies like AbbVie.
  • In fiscal 2022, AbbVie reported solid results, but growth slowed down.
  • Although the next two years will get difficult due to Humira patent expiration and declining sales, growth will return after 2025.
  • And AbbVie is interesting for its dividend yield and is at least fairly valued right now.

Dollar banknote & market data

In my last article about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) published in June 2022 I saw the company being not the perfect investment, but largely recession-proof and fairly valued at that point. Now as the signs for economic distress are growing, it

AbbVie: Income Statement for fiscal 2022

AbbVie Annual Report 2022

Humira sales could be replaced by Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales

AbbVie JPM Healthcare Conference Presentation

AbbVie: Several anticipated key pipeline events in 2023 and 2024

AbbVie Pipeline Presentation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

